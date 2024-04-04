The Liberty Sentinel

March 2024

United Nations' “Master Plan for Humanity” Exposed
The United Nations is peddling global totalitarian technocracy under the guise of its 2030 Agenda “Sustainable Development Goals” (SDGs). Here is the…
  
Alex Newman
Congress Betrays America by Passing $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill
The bill includes $300 million for Ukraine, funding to fight climate change, a 5.2% pay increase for gov. employees, and further funding for the…
  
Alex Newman
Why the U.S. Must Exit the United Nations and How YOU Can Help
The United Nations is actively eroding American sovereignty while its "peacekeeping" troops rape tens of thousands of people around the world. Here is…
  
Alex Newman
7
Lawmakers Want to Show School Children Video of Unborn Babies
To humanize victims of abortion in the minds of youth, lawmakers in TN, WV, IA, and beyond are working on legislation to show high-quality videos of…
  
Alex Newman
Calif. Schools Give Taxpayer Cash to Children for Far-Left Activism
Government schools in California are offering children large sums of taxpayer money to become social-justice warriors.
  
Alex Newman
Brazil Has Become a ‘Dictatorship,’ Warn Brazilian Lawmakers
Brazilian President Lula and his allies in the judicial branch have turned Brazil into a “dictatorship” that is persecuting dissidents, political…
  
Alex Newman
Saving Our Country: Uncovering America’s Amazing History & Heritage
The real history of America is incredibly rich with Christian influence, and it is being widely concealed and attacked so that you are left ignorant and…
  
Alex Newman
How Evildoers Weaponized Music and Entertainment Against God & You
Diabolical evil has infested every cultural sector imaginable including the music industry, Hollywood, and even sports. Here's why:
  
Alex Newman
NY Times: A History of Vile Propaganda for Mass Murderers & Tyranny
From hiding Stalin’s genocide of Ukrainians and boosting Mao as an “agrarian reformer” to praising Hitler and concealing the depths of his depravity…
  
Alex Newman
TONIGHT: Livestream with Alex Newman and Trevor Loudon
Talk with Alex Newman and Trevor Loudon today!
  
Alex Newman
