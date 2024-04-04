Subscribe
UN & Bill Gates Behind “Digital Public Infrastructure” for Global Control
50 governments expect to have an Orwellian “digital infrastructure” of tyranny in place within five years, and Bill Gates and the UN are working to get…
Apr 4
•
Alex Newman
21
UN & Bill Gates Behind “Digital Public Infrastructure” for Global Control
Australian Senate Approves Digital ID, America Is Next
The land down under is rapidly approaching the full implantation of digital IDs, paving the way for central bank digital currencies. Here is why this is…
Apr 2
•
Alex Newman
34
Australian Senate Approves Digital ID, America Is Next
March 2024
United Nations' “Master Plan for Humanity” Exposed
The United Nations is peddling global totalitarian technocracy under the guise of its 2030 Agenda “Sustainable Development Goals” (SDGs). Here is the…
Mar 28
•
Alex Newman
33
United Nations' “Master Plan for Humanity” Exposed
Congress Betrays America by Passing $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill
The bill includes $300 million for Ukraine, funding to fight climate change, a 5.2% pay increase for gov. employees, and further funding for the…
Mar 26
•
Alex Newman
23
Congress Betrays America by Passing $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill
Why the U.S. Must Exit the United Nations and How YOU Can Help
The United Nations is actively eroding American sovereignty while its "peacekeeping" troops rape tens of thousands of people around the world. Here is…
Mar 23
•
Alex Newman
46
Why the U.S. Must Exit the United Nations and How YOU Can Help
Lawmakers Want to Show School Children Video of Unborn Babies
To humanize victims of abortion in the minds of youth, lawmakers in TN, WV, IA, and beyond are working on legislation to show high-quality videos of…
Mar 21
•
Alex Newman
19
Lawmakers Want to Show School Children Video of Unborn Babies
Calif. Schools Give Taxpayer Cash to Children for Far-Left Activism
Government schools in California are offering children large sums of taxpayer money to become social-justice warriors.
Mar 19
•
Alex Newman
16
Calif. Schools Give Taxpayer Cash to Children for Far-Left Activism
Brazil Has Become a ‘Dictatorship,’ Warn Brazilian Lawmakers
Brazilian President Lula and his allies in the judicial branch have turned Brazil into a “dictatorship” that is persecuting dissidents, political…
Mar 14
•
Alex Newman
19
Brazil Has Become a ‘Dictatorship,’ Warn Brazilian Lawmakers
Saving Our Country: Uncovering America’s Amazing History & Heritage
The real history of America is incredibly rich with Christian influence, and it is being widely concealed and attacked so that you are left ignorant and…
Mar 12
•
Alex Newman
21
Saving Our Country: Uncovering America’s Amazing History & Heritage
How Evildoers Weaponized Music and Entertainment Against God & You
Diabolical evil has infested every cultural sector imaginable including the music industry, Hollywood, and even sports. Here's why:
Mar 7
•
Alex Newman
31
How Evildoers Weaponized Music and Entertainment Against God & You
NY Times: A History of Vile Propaganda for Mass Murderers & Tyranny
From hiding Stalin’s genocide of Ukrainians and boosting Mao as an “agrarian reformer” to praising Hitler and concealing the depths of his depravity…
Mar 5
•
Alex Newman
26
NY Times: A History of Vile Propaganda for Mass Murderers & Tyranny
TONIGHT: Livestream with Alex Newman and Trevor Loudon
Talk with Alex Newman and Trevor Loudon today!
Mar 4
•
Alex Newman
TONIGHT: Livestream with Alex Newman and Trevor Loudon
