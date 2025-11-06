Democrats’ Islamist-Marxist Alliance Could Destroy US: Rep. Randy Fine
Zohran Mamdani illustrates the Commie takeover of the Democrat party and the broader Islamist-Marxist partnership to destroy America as a nation and as an ideal, Congressman Fine told us.
The success of Islamo-Socialist Zohran Mamdani is a bad sign, showing a shifting of the Democrat Party into an all-out anti-American alliance seeking to destroy and conquer the United States, explained Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) to The New American’s Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter. There can be no unity with such radicals, he said.
[Please note: This interview was the day before Congressman Fine began his very public feud with Tucker Carlson or we would have certainly asked him about it!]
Congressman Fine has introduced multiple bills addressing the issue, including the Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act, which would prohibit dual citizens from becoming congressmen, and the No Shari’a Act, to stop the application of Shari’a law where constitutional rights might be violated.
Pivoting to the government shutdown, Fine, serving Florida’s 6th congressional district, said the Democrats are holding out to protect the failure of Obama’s unconstitutional “Affordable Care Act” and provide healthcare for illegal immigrants. Republicans, he concluded, must fight to stop the national debt, or the country will collapse.
I voted for Trump twice but have decided not to vote ever again because, to be frank, neither the ass nor the elephant can save this country, and because it kicked out the Lamb, now it's gotta deal with the Lion.
"The vile person shall no more be called liberal." Isaiah 32:5a
Now you know what God thinks of'em.