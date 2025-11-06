The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin's avatar
Robin
29m

I voted for Trump twice but have decided not to vote ever again because, to be frank, neither the ass nor the elephant can save this country, and because it kicked out the Lamb, now it's gotta deal with the Lion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robin's avatar
Robin
42m

"The vile person shall no more be called liberal." Isaiah 32:5a

Now you know what God thinks of'em.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture