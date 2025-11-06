The success of Islamo-Socialist Zohran Mamdani is a bad sign, showing a shifting of the Democrat Party into an all-out anti-American alliance seeking to destroy and conquer the United States, explained Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) to The New American’s Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter. There can be no unity with such radicals, he said.

[Please note: This interview was the day before Congressman Fine began his very public feud with Tucker Carlson or we would have certainly asked him about it!]

Congressman Fine has introduced multiple bills addressing the issue, including the Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act, which would prohibit dual citizens from becoming congressmen, and the No Shari’a Act, to stop the application of Shari’a law where constitutional rights might be violated.

Pivoting to the government shutdown, Fine, serving Florida’s 6th congressional district, said the Democrats are holding out to protect the failure of Obama’s unconstitutional “Affordable Care Act” and provide healthcare for illegal immigrants. Republicans, he concluded, must fight to stop the national debt, or the country will collapse.

Contact Genesis Gold Group today to receive a free Definitive Gold Guide and to protect your life’s savings from the various threats we’re facing today. We have had many gold companies ask to partner with us, but we chose Genesis Gold Group because they’re the real deal.

Videos

Who Was the REAL Martin Luther King? Chad Jackson Explains

Behind The Deep State

November 4, 2025

Parents Whose Daughter Was Taken by DCF Speak Out, Warn Parents

The Sentinel Report

November 3, 2025

How to Save Leftist, Crime-ridden Cities (Without the Government!)

The Sentinel Report

November 3, 2025

Democrats DESTROYED after Trump attack BACKFIRES!!

The Sentinel Report

November 3, 2025

US Citizen Sentenced to Jail for Posting a MEME?!

The Liberty Sentinel

November 1, 2025

Ed Martin, Asst. Dept. AG, Reflects on the Legacy of Phyllis Schlafly

The Liberty Sentinel

November 1, 2025

Dems STILL Refuse to Reopen Government: Congressman Bob Onder

The Liberty Sentinel

November 1, 2025

The Future of Young Conservatism: Three Immutable Principles of MAGA

The Liberty Sentinel

November 1, 2025

Liberating Children from Government Education Is a Top Priority for TPUSA

The Sentinel Report

October 27, 2025

TPUSA Partnering with Churches to Fight Paganization of the West

The Sentinel Report

October 27, 2025

Alex In the Media

Venezuela is One Tentacle of a “Massive Beast,” Warns Alex Newman

Brannon Howse: WorldviewTube

November 4, 2025

Red Cartel Tsunami: Venezuela is Tip of the Iceberg – Alex Newman

Greg Hunter’s USA Watchdog

November 3, 2025

Reject Digital ID or Lose Everything with Catherine Austin Fitts, Andrew Bridgen & Alex Newman

November 3, 2025

In Case You Missed It