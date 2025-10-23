Harvard Hires Drag Queen to Teach “Queer Ethnography”
The once-great Harvard is now openly peddling gender confusion and "queer" politics to using taxpayer money. Emphasis on drag "pleasure" and critical theory is included in the new courses.
Continuing its descent into total madness and depravity despite efforts by the Trump administration, Harvard has officially hired a drag queen named “LaWhore Vagistan” to teach “queer ethnography” and “RuPaulitics.” Critics expressed outrage over the tax-funded institution’s debauchery.
The far-left university publicly announced that Kareem Khubchandani, also an associate professor at Tufts University, would be joining its Women, Gender, and Sexuality department as a visiting professor. He is known for teaching his classes in his drag persona, according to news reports.
The new Harvard courses, brought about by the university’s “Gender and Sexuality Caucus,” have sparked a firestorm of controversy since being announced over the summer. The decision came after President Trump unfroze billions in tax funding. The courses will explore “drag history,” “pleasure,” critical theory applied to race and gender, and more.
Harvard in reality is a tax free corporation who’s product is a multibillion dollar endowment created by money laundering (primarily from offshore donors) while disguised as a bastion of higher learning. As a former employer, we never even would consider an application from an Ivy League woke university hell bent on the country’s destruction. Hillsdale University in Michigan is the only 100% non-woke school who does not accept one dime from taxpayers. Zero government funding.
This article has me running to the bathroom to puke up a bit of this morning's breakfast. Isn't that queerly?