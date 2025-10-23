Tufts Professor Kareem Khubchandani, who is a drag queen and goes by the name of LaWhore Vagistan. (Screenshot/TedX Talks)

Continuing its descent into total madness and depravity despite efforts by the Trump administration, Harvard has officially hired a drag queen named “LaWhore Vagistan” to teach “queer ethnography” and “RuPaulitics.” Critics expressed outrage over the tax-funded institution’s debauchery.

The far-left university publicly announced that Kareem Khubchandani, also an associate professor at Tufts University, would be joining its Women, Gender, and Sexuality department as a visiting professor. He is known for teaching his classes in his drag persona, according to news reports.

The new Harvard courses, brought about by the university’s “Gender and Sexuality Caucus,” have sparked a firestorm of controversy since being announced over the summer. The decision came after President Trump unfroze billions in tax funding. The courses will explore “drag history,” “pleasure,” critical theory applied to race and gender, and more.

