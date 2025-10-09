Through executive actions against the United Nations and reversing the environmental, climate, and energy policies of previous administrations, the Trump administration has quietly declared war on the so-called sustainable development agenda of the United Nations.

The overarching U.N. plan for human development — known as the 2030 Agenda — was celebrated by and developed with key support from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

It has been repeatedly condemned by the U.S. government in recent months.

Among other concerns, U.S. officials refer to it as a dangerous attack on U.S. sovereignty and Americans’ rights.

Multiple U.S. agencies and officials began taking aim at various components of the U.N. plan on the day Trump was sworn in for his second term.

“Withdrawing from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord was a critical step in rejecting globalist frameworks that undermine U.S. prosperity,” explained Mandy Gunasekara, former Trump EPA chief of staff and architect of the U.S. withdrawal.

Speaking to this writer for a piece in The Epoch Times, Gunasekara, whose efforts on this front were publicly praised by the president recently, said: “Further decoupling from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the foundation of these anti-American climate initiatives, would strengthen our sovereignty and unleash our economic potential. By freeing ourselves from globalist constraints, we can safeguard American innovation and ensure our nation’s continued success.”

President Trump’s foreign policy, like his domestic agenda, prioritizes America’s strategic interests, she added.

The move away from the U.N. agenda is significant and accelerating, multiple experts told The Epoch Times.

Did you know 37% of children will be involved with a Child Protective Services investigation by the time they turn 18? And over 83% of these children were determined not to be victims of child abuse or neglect. Yet even for innocent families, these investigations are traumatic.

By joining Heritage Defense, you can get peace of mind knowing that you can call 24/7 and immediately have an experienced attorney ready to fight to protect your home, your children, and your parental rights.

Don’t wait until you have a social worker at your door. Become a member now, before it’s too late. Go to heritagedefense.org right now to join.

“This move reflects a long-overdue break from the U.N.’s Agenda 2030 framework, which has quietly influenced U.S. policy through sustainability mandates, [Environmental, Social, Governance] ESG benchmarks, and centralized economic planning mechanisms,” explained Jack McPherrin, a research fellow for the conservative-leaning Heartland Institute’s Emerging Issues Center.

The Trump administration’s explicit rejection of the U.N.’s sustainable development agenda “is more than symbolic,” McPherrin told The Epoch Times. “It’s a reassertion of national sovereignty and a clear rebuke of the global technocratic model that prioritizes compliance over consent.”

2030 Agenda in the Crosshairs

In recent months, the Trump administration has indeed been quietly but aggressively reversing decades of U.S. government policy on the U.N. and the global organization’s vision for what it calls sustainability.

It has been purging the U.N. plan’s influence domestically, too.

U.S. government support for U.N. and domestic efforts to fight global warming, which the UN says is caused by human emissions of carbon dioxide, is being rolled back in an unprecedented way.

On July 29, for example, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its plan to repeal the “endangerment” finding on carbon dioxide. That Obama-era determination underpins a dizzying array of federal restrictions on human activities.

Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) President Craig Rucker described Trump’s policies on sustainability “a marked departure from past administrations.”

“There is no doubt the current administration is charting a different course away from the woke, far Left policies contained in Agenda 2030,” he told The Epoch Times. “This will manifest itself in many areas of governance.”

Going forward, Rucker said he expected a continued reversal of U.N.-backed “green” policies, in addition to more reversals of U.N. agreements on climate and other issues.

Domestically, the free market-oriented environmental leader said that would lead to abandoning Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and ESG policies, less funding for supposed environmental programs, and a renewed emphasis on strengthening the U.S. energy sector.

“This is a good thing for America,” said Rucker. “Agenda 2030 is a socialist dream of top down, command and control governance tied to the priorities of the United Nations. It has its tentacles in many parts of our government at the national, state and local levels.”

“Voters rejected its tenants at the ballot box last November, and the Trump administration is philosophically, diametrically opposed to it,” he added, wishing the president “Godspeed” in rooting out the U.N. program’s influence in “the swamp.”

Trump Admin Hits Hard

That U.S. policy is now hostile to the U.N. program is clear. In late July, the administration even cited the U.N. SDGs as part of its reason for exiting the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

“UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy,” a press release from the U.S. Department of State explained about the withdrawal.

From resisting global shipping taxes and defunding U.N. climate programs to weakening U.N. agreements and reining in domestic regulation tied to U.N. plans, the administration is pushing back like no U.S. president ever has.

There are no signs that the pace will slow down, either.

The opening salvo came on day one in office with Trump’s executive order titled “Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements.”

Among other directives, the president ended U.S. support for all international climate agreements negotiated under the UNFCCC, including the Paris Agreement, “effective immediately.” He also ordered all of it to be defunded.

In barely noticed comments at the U.N., the Trump administration openly and forcefully disavowed the global organization’s controversial 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Adopted in 2015 by the U.N. General Assembly and celebrated by U.N. leaders as the “master plan” for humanity, the 17 global goals were described as the roadmap to a more sustainable world.

The goals deal with everything from production and consumption to climate, healthcare, education, and the environment.

As The Epoch Times documented in 2022, the U.N. agenda is at the center of controversial policymaking worldwide, including in what experts have referred to as the “War on Farming.”

But under Trump, the goals have become toxic.

Reversing Course on 2030 Agenda

In a statement made in March at the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. envoy Edward Heartney dropped a metaphorical bomb on the U.N. plan.

“Although framed in neutral language, Agenda 2030 and the SDGs advance a program of soft global governance that is inconsistent with U.S. sovereignty and adverse to the rights and interests of Americans,” said Heartney, counselor for Economic and Social Affairs (ECOSOC) at the U.S. Mission to the U.N.

“Put simply, globalist endeavors like Agenda 2030 and the SDGs lost at the ballot box,” he added. “Therefore, the United States rejects and denounces the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, and it will no longer reaffirm them as a matter of course.”

The comments, delivered without emotion or passion, upended a decade of strong U.S. government support for the U.N. agenda that governments worldwide have adopted.

A spokesman for the U.S. State Department confirmed and reiterated its position on the U.N. plan to The Epoch Times.

The U.S. government’s positions on the U.N. SDGs and related policies, as outlined in the statement at the U.N. General Assembly, were “clear.”

“The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals advance a program of soft global governance,” the spokesman said, a reference to the quiet globalization of policy.

That agenda is not consistent with American sovereignty, the spokesman reiterated, calling the U.N. agenda contrary to the rights and interests of the American people.

With that in mind, the U.S. government will no longer be reaffirming them in future U.N. resolutions and measures, according to the spokesman.

Other U.N. Efforts

The broader U.N. vision for “sustainable development” including programs linked to U.N. Agenda 21 is in the crosshairs, too. American taxpayer funding and diplomatic support are evaporating.

In July, the administration announced that in addition to withdrawing from the World Health Organization, it was also rejecting the organization’s proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

“The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic,” U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared in a public video statement.

“The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty,” he continued.

The Trump administration has been working to undermine what it says are attacks on U.S. sovereignty and interests across other U.N. agencies as well.

On July 23, the administration announced that it was leaving UNESCO, the U.N. agency seeking to influence education worldwide as part of implanting SDG 4. The agency’s leadership has long included card-carrying members of the CCP.

In June, the U.S. delegation withdrew from the U.N.’s Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development seeking to raise trillions of dollars for U.N. purposes.

“The United States regrets that the text before us today does not offer a path to consensus,” said Acting US Representative to the Economic and Social Council Jonathan Shrier.

Before that, the Trump administration blasted the U.N. International Maritime Organization’s efforts to impose global taxes on shipping.

Ridiculing the U.N. taxation plan as a scheme to “redistribute wealth under the guise of environmental protection,” the administration vowed to protect the United States.

Experts expect more White House action reining in the U.N. and its programs in the months ahead.

National Security & CCP

According to Ambassador Kevin Moley, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs during Trump’s first term, the administration’s efforts to push back on the U.N. and its sustainable development agenda are important for national security, too.

“These are the Lilliputians trying to tie down the American giant, trying to restrain us from developing as we should,” Moley told The Epoch Times in a phone interview, pointing to the CCP’s leading role in the U.N. and in the development of its global programs.

Blasting former President Joe Biden for welcoming the CCP’s rise in international organizations, Moley said many Republicans have been on “the wrong side of this” as well.

Aside from the national security and sovereignty concerns, Moley warned that the economic implications of submitting U.S. policy to U.N. demands were “extremely dangerous.”

The CCP is using the U.N. and its “pseudo-environmental agenda” to undermine U.S. economic vitality while building up its own economy.

“When they say middle kingdom, they see middle as being the center of the world,” he continued.

“Ever since we allowed the CCP into the World Trade Organization under the false pretense that they’d become more like us, it has been a disaster,” he said. “That was never their intention.”

“This most directly impacts the least among us — the poorest of the poor are the ones who get shafted by this fake environmentalism, simply another name for anti-capitalism,” Moley said. “They want to redistribute our wealth. That’s all the UN has been trying to do for decades.”

Ultimately, Moley hopes the administration will go even further. “I think the Trump Organization could do marvels with that nice real estate on the East River,” he added, chuckling.

Congress Joins In

While most of the action reining in the U.N. and its 2030 Agenda have come from the White House, Congress is making its influence felt as well.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” included multiple provisions undoing U.N.-backed federal programs and cutting funding to key initiatives.

Trump himself complained that the bill did not go far enough in rolling back “green tax credits,” which he described on social media as a “giant SCAM” benefiting China.

But the bill did roll back large swaths of the “Inflation Reduction Act,” touted by Democrats as the largest climate bill in history, and many other environmental and climate provisions.

“These measures reflect a growing recognition in Congress that the U.N.’s soft global governance regime is incompatible with American constitutionalism and economic freedom,” explained The Heartland Institute’s McPherrin.

Still, “more work remains,” he said, calling for more action from both the executive and legislative branches to protect Americans and U.S. sovereignty.

“For Americans, rejecting the UN’s Agenda 2030 isn’t just a foreign policy issue,” he said. “It’s about restoring self-governance, safeguarding both individual liberty and economic freedom, and protecting U.S. industry from ideological interference.”

“It means returning to a system where markets allocate capital, voters set priorities, and government power is exercised with constitutional limits — not outsourced to global institutions or activist scoring systems,” he added.

Follow The Money: Capital Movements

The U.N. and its allies have long held that the green transition toward what it calls global sustainability would require massive private-sector support and financing.

But as the Trump administration moved aggressively against “ESG” (ESG) metrics and policies subsidizing renewable interests, large capital movements began.

By April, research group Morningstar highlighted record outflows from global “sustainable funds.”

“The quarter signals a shift, not just in flows, but in how sustainable investment strategies are being perceived and positioned in the market,” explained Morningstar Sustainalytics sustainable investing research chief Hortense Bioy in a note.

Despite the Trump administration’s efforts and the movement of capital out of sustainable investments, UBS Wealth Management advised clients in mid-May to stay the course.

The Swiss bank said it recommends a “diversified portfolio approach across sustainable equities, bonds, hedge funds, and private markets.”

“Despite US policy shifts, we believe renewable energy makes growing economic sense, with solar and wind costs competitive with gas in many US regions,” UBS said, citing its chief investment officer.

Still, most experts appear increasingly bearish on sustainability-oriented funds.

The U.N. and various spokesmen for the organization did not respond to requests for comment by press time.