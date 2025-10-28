While the enemy intended the martyrdom of Charlie Kirk to be for evil, the future of Turning Point USA is bright as the organization grows stronger by the day, explained TPUSA Faith director Lucas Miles and Turning Point’s chief education officer Dr. Hutz Hertzberg in an exclusive interview on The Sentinel Report.

Moving forward, TPUSA is partnering with an ever-growing array of churches and pastors across the nation to fight the paganization of the West, share the gospel, and fight for biblical truth. Multiple figures including Steve Deace have argued that TPUSA Faith is now the largest para-church ministry in the history of Christendom.

On the education front, liberating children from godless indoctrination in government schools and providing classical Christian education remain top priorities for the movement, explained Dr. Hertzberg. Charlie believed homeschooling and Christ-centered education were key to saving the next generation and civilization.

Watch and share this must-see exclusive interview with two of the most important leaders on the scene today: