What's Next for TPUSA? Charlie's Top Deputies Tell All
TPUSA is growing faster than ever, two of Charlie Kirk's top leaders told us in an exclusive interview. Getting churches involved & promoting Christian education are top priorities.
While the enemy intended the martyrdom of Charlie Kirk to be for evil, the future of Turning Point USA is bright as the organization grows stronger by the day, explained TPUSA Faith director Lucas Miles and Turning Point’s chief education officer Dr. Hutz Hertzberg in an exclusive interview on The Sentinel Report.
Moving forward, TPUSA is partnering with an ever-growing array of churches and pastors across the nation to fight the paganization of the West, share the gospel, and fight for biblical truth. Multiple figures including Steve Deace have argued that TPUSA Faith is now the largest para-church ministry in the history of Christendom.
On the education front, liberating children from godless indoctrination in government schools and providing classical Christian education remain top priorities for the movement, explained Dr. Hertzberg. Charlie believed homeschooling and Christ-centered education were key to saving the next generation and civilization.
Watch and share this must-see exclusive interview with two of the most important leaders on the scene today:
Contact Genesis Gold Group today to receive a free Definitive Gold Guide and to protect your life’s savings from the various threats we’re facing today.
We have had many gold companies ask to partner with us, but we chose Genesis Gold Group because they’re the real deal.
I lost all faith and trust in TPUSA. They killed Charlie.
The early Church never took a "money tithe". Church denominations are anti-biblical. The early Church didn't have denominations. We have one God and one Bible and the church has become brick and mortar and stages of personalities calling for 10% of your money as a "principle of God". People are the Church. Satan loves the monetization of church clubs.