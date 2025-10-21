The assassination of Charlie Kirk is tragic. But God has used his death to advance the cause of the Gospel and liberty. It would not be the first time a revival and awakening came to America through the youth, explain legendary historian Bill Federer and his son Michael Federer on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

“As power concentrates into fewer hands globally, God’s counterbalance is to get more people involved locally,” Bill Federer said, reflecting on the tens of thousands of requests to start TPUSA chapters across the nation.

Locally, citizens, and particularly pastors, must be strong to protect the weak in challenging times, Federer concluded. If they refuse to get involved in government, America will fall on their watch.

The father and son duo just published a new book on “Courageous Christianity” that details the 19th century Christian youth movement that set out to save the world. Don’t miss this fascinating discussion.