Obama Acolytes Embrace Federal “School Choice”
Democrats are now pushing federal “school choice” programs not to improve academics, but to extend government influence & ideological control into private schools and homeschooling through tax funds.
A new federal “school choice” program that critics warn could impose government control on private education and homeschooling should be embraced by Democrats nationwide, argued Obama’s radical education secretary in a recent column. The fresh funding sources could help government spend even more hours shaping and molding the hearts and minds of children, he argued.
I would suggest that we quit outsourcing our parental decisions or any decisions for that matter.
If you want something done right, do it yourself.
Homeschooling anyone ???
What could possibly go wrong! Obama stay out of our Education system, do not let the Government run anything! Obama is partly responsible for the astronomical healthcare pricing on our private policies