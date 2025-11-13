A new federal “school choice” program that critics warn could impose government control on private education and homeschooling should be embraced by Democrats nationwide, argued Obama’s radical education secretary in a recent column. The fresh funding sources could help government spend even more hours shaping and molding the hearts and minds of children, he argued.

Next week, Alex Newman and Andrew Muller will be heading to Belém, Brazil, for the United Nations’ COP30 climate summit. Stay tuned for on the ground reporting, interviews, and articles bringing you breaking news and analysis.

