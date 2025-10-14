In late September 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating “Antifa” as a domestic terrorist organization, framing it as a nationwide violent network and directing federal agencies to crack down on the organization.

“Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law,” the order states. “It uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals.”

This is a massive shift in federal recognition of the terrorist group. Under the Biden Administration, former FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that Antifa is not “a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.”

President Trump’s historic labeling of Antifa as terrorists was followed by a White House “Antifa Roundtable” and a broader administrative push to spotlight Antifa-linked violence and coordination.

Antifa certainly operates as a well-funded and organized outfit, explained Seamus Bruner, the director of the Government Accountability Institute, to Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report. Bruner, alongside a host of reporters and researchers, presented materials to President Trump at the White House last week and urged further action.

Bruner shared that high-profile donors such as George Soros’ Open Society pay Antifa through covert means, posing as a huge threat to citizens’ lives and liberties.

Watch this must-see report:

