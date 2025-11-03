The Liberty Sentinel

This was Alex's best interview ever! Explains exactly how the deep state globalist agenda includes a communist takeover of every nation in the world – – – including America!

Also explains how the United Nations agenda is to control private school education and homeschool education by offering free money at first. Sort of like the cheese in the mouse trap. Most Christian schools and homeschoolers are so uninformed, they have no idea they are being set up with a free money offered by their local school districts.

Also enjoyed hearing about how Venezuela was able to control and alter voting in many countries around the world – – including the US. They devised a way to manipulate the software so Trump would lose in 2020. The drug cartels only exist to provide money to the communist machine to take over the world.

The worst part of their plan, is they plan to "liquidate" 12 million Americans that refused to go along with their communist to take over of our government.

As long as there is a demand for illegal (or legal) drugs, someone will supply them. One cartel falls and another emerges. These are not like dominoes where one falls and they all fall. They are like cockroaches. Everyone wants to be the top roach because the money is so good.

With such a strong demand for illegal drugs, you get a clearer picture of the state of the world. 10's of millions of people depend on drugs (all kinds) to survive and you have to ask why that is.

