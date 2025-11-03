Click the play button above to watch.

Journalist Alex Newman is out with a new ominous warning about the military operation going on around Venezuela. This is way more than a counter-narcotics operation, as the president of Venezuela is head of a government criminal cartel called “Cartel of the Sun.”

Newman explains, “I grew up in Mexico and Latin America, and what is happening is we are watching the total communist takeover of the entire region.” It has been aided and abetted by people like Joe Biden, Obama, and George Soros, Newman said, pointing to key figures in the Council on Foreign Relations such as Julia Sweig.

“Let’s start with Venezuela. You cannot tell the difference between the cartels and the government. ‘The Cartel of the Sun’ is run by the leaders of the military, intelligence agencies. Nicolas Maduro, who got in by voter fraud, is the head of that cartel. This cartel is worth more money than anybody can fathom. It has diplomatic immunity and smuggles drugs using military and government airplanes.”

Newman goes on to say, “This is so big, and you will not be able to piece it together by reading fake news in the fake media... The Trump Administration knows this is much bigger than a counter-drug operation, but for whatever reason, they have chosen not to talk publicly about this.”

Going back to Cuban terrorist efforts in the US in the 1960s and 1970s through the Weather Underground, the FBI knew what the plan was—revolution, occupation by foreign powers, and systematic change. What happens to the people that will not go along with the communist takeover? Newman, pointing to revelations by FBI operative Larry Grathwohl, explained: “They fully intend to get rid of us—tens of millions of Americans.”

Newman also points out that the Venezuelan government is involved in voter fraud all over the world, including the 2020 US election. Yes, the Trump Administration knows this too.

There is much more in this essential 40-minute video.