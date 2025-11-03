Red Cartel Tsunami: Venezuela is Tip of the Iceberg
Trump's quiet war with Venezuela is more significant than people realize, explains Alex Newman in a shocking interview with Greg Hunter on USA Watchdog. Americans must learn the truth.
Journalist Alex Newman is out with a new ominous warning about the military operation going on around Venezuela. This is way more than a counter-narcotics operation, as the president of Venezuela is head of a government criminal cartel called “Cartel of the Sun.”
Newman explains, “I grew up in Mexico and Latin America, and what is happening is we are watching the total communist takeover of the entire region.” It has been aided and abetted by people like Joe Biden, Obama, and George Soros, Newman said, pointing to key figures in the Council on Foreign Relations such as Julia Sweig.
The Liberty Sentinel is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“Let’s start with Venezuela. You cannot tell the difference between the cartels and the government. ‘The Cartel of the Sun’ is run by the leaders of the military, intelligence agencies. Nicolas Maduro, who got in by voter fraud, is the head of that cartel. This cartel is worth more money than anybody can fathom. It has diplomatic immunity and smuggles drugs using military and government airplanes.”
Newman goes on to say, “This is so big, and you will not be able to piece it together by reading fake news in the fake media... The Trump Administration knows this is much bigger than a counter-drug operation, but for whatever reason, they have chosen not to talk publicly about this.”
Going back to Cuban terrorist efforts in the US in the 1960s and 1970s through the Weather Underground, the FBI knew what the plan was—revolution, occupation by foreign powers, and systematic change. What happens to the people that will not go along with the communist takeover? Newman, pointing to revelations by FBI operative Larry Grathwohl, explained: “They fully intend to get rid of us—tens of millions of Americans.”
Newman also points out that the Venezuelan government is involved in voter fraud all over the world, including the 2020 US election. Yes, the Trump Administration knows this too.
There is much more in this essential 40-minute video.
This was Alex's best interview ever! Explains exactly how the deep state globalist agenda includes a communist takeover of every nation in the world – – – including America!
Also explains how the United Nations agenda is to control private school education and homeschool education by offering free money at first. Sort of like the cheese in the mouse trap. Most Christian schools and homeschoolers are so uninformed, they have no idea they are being set up with a free money offered by their local school districts.
Also enjoyed hearing about how Venezuela was able to control and alter voting in many countries around the world – – including the US. They devised a way to manipulate the software so Trump would lose in 2020. The drug cartels only exist to provide money to the communist machine to take over the world.
The worst part of their plan, is they plan to "liquidate" 12 million Americans that refused to go along with their communist to take over of our government.
As long as there is a demand for illegal (or legal) drugs, someone will supply them. One cartel falls and another emerges. These are not like dominoes where one falls and they all fall. They are like cockroaches. Everyone wants to be the top roach because the money is so good.
With such a strong demand for illegal drugs, you get a clearer picture of the state of the world. 10's of millions of people depend on drugs (all kinds) to survive and you have to ask why that is.