Child Protective Services (CPS) is being abused to intimidate and terrorize parents who challenge government authority and the Big Pharma-controlled medical establishment in Oklahoma and beyond, revealed Senator Shane Jett (R) and Representative Gabe Woolley (R).

Speaking on The Sentinel Report, Senator Jett pointed to a recent case involving the leader of Canadian County Moms for Liberty as an example of state overreach, saying anonymous hotlines now allow accusations without accountability over parents’ educational, medical, or vaccination choices.

Representative Gabe Woolley, who appeared alongside Senator Jett, said the problem stems from handing control of children’s welfare to unaccountable bureaucrats.

“We went wrong when we gave the authority for our children over to the government with these agencies,” he said, noting that DHS and judges have been removing children “in the middle of the night” without due process or meeting the burden of proof. The result, he warned, is a system where “DHS gets the last word.”

Both lawmakers called for urgent reform to rein in state power and restore constitutional protections for families.

Senator Jett said DHS has pushed legislation shielding itself from oversight and described lawmakers’ very limited access to case records.

“It’s going to take the public to put pressure on them [DHS/CPS] to release that power,” Senator Jett concluded.

These things have to change—because no family should live in fear of their own government, they concluded.

Unfortunately, what is happening in Oklahoma—one of the most conservative states in the country, with every county voting for Trump—is just the tip of the iceberg. In other states, the problem is even worse.

Watch and share this explosive interview before more families are destroyed.

Did you know 37% of children will be involved with a Child Protective Services investigation by the time they turn 18? And over 83% of these children were determined not to be victims of child abuse or neglect. Yet even for innocent families, these investigations are traumatic. Homeschoolers are not immune from being reported. CPS investigations often arise from medical choices; accidents or innocent mistakes; and false reports from disgruntled friends, family, neighbors, and others who disagree with your parenting decisions. So what do you do if they come to your door? By joining Heritage Defense, you can get peace of mind knowing that you can call 24/7 and immediately have an experienced attorney ready to fight to protect your home, your children, and your parental rights. Don’t wait until you have a social worker at your door. Become a member now, before it’s too late. Go to heritagedefense.org right now to join.

