The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
11h

Wake up and take your children out before they are infested with demons and think they want to mutilate their bodies to please their sex partners.... oh wait that is already happening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
john geis's avatar
john geis
15h

There is no way to reclaim the schools as the administrators, teachers, and unions are thoroughly controlled and indoctrinated. Here you cannot even offer a Bible to a student outside of the school on school sidewalks but books on witchcraft are openly displayed in the library.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture