Government school officials in Orange County, Florida, were subjecting captive students to lessons teaching sorcery and witchcraft — literally. The move sparked outrage among critics, and legal demands that West Orange High School stop the program immediately or at least give students the ability to opt out and promote Christianity.

According to news reports and a Christian non-profit law firm that got involved in the case, every Wednesday, students at the school were shown witchcraft programming across the school’s TV system as part of the mid-week morning announcements. There was no option to avoid the program.

Dubbed “Witchy Wednesday,” the video series shown schoolwide over the school’s TV system included lessons on casting spells, using magic, worshipping the moon, and other occult rituals. The lessons also taught students to burn incense and fold papers to burn based on the moon’s cycle.

The video, shown on September 10, featured a student offering instructions on how to perform the rituals. “You write your intuition down on your paper. Fold it three times. Burn your paper into your white candle. Burn it completely and entirely to have your intention released into the universe,” the student reportedly said in the video shown to all students during the morning announcements. “That itself is your ‘Light of Insight’ at work.”

“There is a full moon coming up on Sept. 18, where the energy is at its highest peak,” the video added before urging students to enjoy a “wicked” Wednesday. “Creating simple things like moon water and releasing rituals are good ways to cleanse and recharge yourself during this period.”

Of course, the Bible, which was unlawfully banned by a rogue Supreme Court over 50 years ago, repeatedly and forcefully condemns such rituals. In Leviticus, Deuteronomy, and other books, God refers to the practices as an “abomination” that is connected to the demonic realm. And yet, the school had no problem exposing students to it until being called out.

Citing various Supreme Court rulings, Orange County Public Schools administrators and attorneys shut down the program recently — but only after being put on notice by Liberty Counsel, a Christian non-profit law firm that has won numerous high-profile victories in defense of Christians and religious liberty.

“The segment was delivered over the school’s television system, on the school’s morning announcements under the supervision of school faculty,” wrote the school district’s general counsel John Palmerini in a letter to Liberty Counsel. “As such, we cannot constitutionally allow such a segment to continue to take place in the future.”

“Consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Santa Fe, we do not want any student, whether Christian or non-Christian, to feel like they are outsiders and not full members of the political community at West Orange High School,” he continued. “As such, we can no longer allow the segment in question to continue.”

In its original complaint, Liberty Counsel suggested the school could also allow Christian students to share their faith in Jesus Christ over the school’s TV system during announcements. But rather than allow students to hear about the Bible and Christianity, officials decided to stop the witchcraft programming entirely.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver thanked the district, nevertheless. “We commend Orange County Public Schools for taking action to discontinue the ‘Witchy Wednesday’ video segments,” he said. “Witchcraft and teaching students how to cast occultic spells have no place in government schools.”

Palmerini, the district’s lawyer, acknowledged that promoting witchcraft lessons and spells at a tax-funded school was problematic. But he also criticized Liberty Counsel for informing the media before the district had a chance to respond, as if parents and taxpayers did not have a right to know that children were being subjected to occult rituals at school.

This invasion of occultism and the demonic in government schools is becoming increasingly prevalent. In 2021, California’s State Board of Education unanimously approved a program requiring children to chant to pagan Aztec deities of cannibalism, war, and human sacrifice. They only stopped it after a lawsuit.

Earlier this year, The Newman Report exposed California’s “mental health” app for students. It is filled with promotion of the occult, sorcery, transgenderism, homosexuality, extreme leftist political positions, and more. The app included Tarot cards references as well.

Just a few months ago, The Newman Report explained that Chicago taxpayers were forced to pay millions of dollars to victims of the local government schools for similar outrages. Among other concerns, the school was forcing students to participate in Hindu rituals and offer sacrifices to small demonic idols.

The connections between the demonic and government’s takeover of education go back to the beginning. Robert Owen, the first contemporary figure to propose that the government educate children, admitted he was getting his ideas from “spirits.” Today, numerous top educators openly boast of their collaboration with spiritual entities.

The occultism and the demonic is now ubiquitous in government “education.” They do not even bother to hide it anymore. For the sake of sanity and children’s eternal souls, it is past time for parents and churches to reclaim control of education from the state. Everything is at stake.