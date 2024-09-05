By Alex Newman:

In a Spring course called “Queering Education,” Harvard instructor of “Education” Kimm Topping, who uses the plural pronouns “they/them,” will explore “the role of gender and sexuality in shaping young people’s schooling experiences, opportunities, and outcomes.” She will also address how schools shape students’ “notions of gender and sexuality.”

Dr. James Lindsay, co-author of the best-selling new book “The Queering of the American Child: How a New School Religious Cult Poisons the Minds and Bodies of Normal Kids,” has been warning of the dangers of this “cult” for years. This Harvard course, he told me, aims to embed the cult’s ideas into everything to help recruit drastically more children.

“Climate”-Friendly Olympics Show Horror of Pritzker-style Policies

By Alex Newman:

Every four years, the best athletes on the planet compete against one another while the watching world marvels at their physical prowess in the Summer Olympics. This year, however, in addition to bizarre and blasphemous rituals, humanity got to see the idiocy behind attempts to mitigate “climate change” — attempts very similar to those routinely mandated by Governor J.B. Pritzker in Illinois — in full bloom.

As it turned out, many of the athletes competing in the games weren’t too fond of the more “climate friendly” measures. Organizers celebrated their supposedly planet-rescuing schemes in endless “news” articles boasting of everything from doubling the amount of “plant-based foods” to the use of “recycled materials” in the Athletes’ Village.

