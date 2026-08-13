Across Europe and America, churches are closing, pews are emptying, and Christianity is rapidly losing ground. But behind the walls of some of the world’s most repressive regimes, something very different is happening.

In Communist China and Islamic Iran—where following Christ can mean surveillance, arrest, imprisonment, or worse—underground Christian churches are reportedly exploding.

Why is Christianity flourishing where believers are persecuted, while fading in nations blessed with unprecedented freedom, wealth, and access to the Gospel?

Nationally syndicated host Steve Deace sits down with world-traveling journalist and educator Alex Newman for a wide-ranging conversation on The Blaze about the dramatic changes reshaping Christianity around the world—and what they could mean for the future of the West.

Drawing on Newman’s reporting and travels, Deace and Newman dig into the booming underground churches of China and Iran, the rapid growth of Islam across Europe, and the disturbing history of Soviet KGB infiltration of the Russian Orthodox Church.

But some of the toughest questions are reserved for America.

The crisis facing evangelical Christianity, they argue, goes far deeper than shrinking attendance, hostile politicians, or cultural decline. Too many churches have failed at one of their most fundamental missions: making disciples capable of understanding, defending, and passing on a biblical worldview.

The result is a paradox: Christianity is thriving under persecution abroad while struggling amid freedom and abundance at home.

The conversation ultimately turns to what may be the decisive battlefield—the next generation. Deace and Newman examine the growing classical Christian education movement, the battle over who will shape America’s children, and the legacy of Charlie Kirk.

At the heart of it all is a question Americanists and Christians can no longer avoid: What exactly are we trying to conserve?

If Christianity and Western civilization are going to survive, Deace and Newman argue, winning the next election won’t be enough. Churches will have to recover serious discipleship, biblical foundations, and Christian education—and once again learn how to pass a civilization and a faith from one generation to the next.

This must-see interview is a great start to that end.

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