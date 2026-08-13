The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Thomas Gutierrez's avatar
Thomas Gutierrez
2d

This makes me want to re-new my subscription to the Blaze. Thank you for sharing.

I get annoyed with American Christians who don't realize there is a worldwide Church outside the borders of the USA. May God continue to use it for His Glory!

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Paul Winter's avatar
Paul Winter
1d

and the the Christians are the ones getting blown up

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