UN Plots Changes to Standardized Tests to “Green” Education Globally
The United Nations is working on altering standardized tests to ensure that every child is indoctrinated to believe in man-made "climate change."
By Alex Newman
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Indoctrinating children to believe in the man-made global warming hypothesis and teaching them to see the United Nations as the solution to that alleged problem is once again taking center stage at this year’s annual UN “climate” summit. UN leaders say global testing of children to ensure compliance is key to the agenda.
Meeting during the second week of the UN COP29 summit, the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and its partners are plotting to weaponize standardized international testing schemes. The goal is simple: foist “climate change” indoctrination on children worldwide by putting it on the test.
Under the guise of “greening” education, UNESCO and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is bringing education ministers and bureaucrats together to “enhance climate literacy metrics,” the radical UN agency said in its announcement. Changes to global testing are at the top of the agenda.
Wow Alex! Thanks so much for bringing this vital, grotesque, completely wicked agenda to our attention! We won't be able to change it, but we can pray that God protects innocent young minds from this twisted, sick propaganda!
The brain washing continues to be the order “disorder” of the day.
I am really starting to wonder if there are any sane people in leadership positions left ????