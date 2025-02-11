Trump Takes on Communist-Globalist Terror in South Africa
President Trump is focusing on one of the most significant & underreported globalist & communist crimes in recent memory, with powerful lessons & implications for US. Please get informed on this!
By Alex Newman
President Donald Trump delivered a devastating blow to the Deep State agenda last week by highlighting the globalist-communist assault on South Africa and especially the historically Christian Afrikaner people — America’s closest cousins by far.
In a February 7 order titled “Addressing Egregious Actions of The Republic of South Africa,” Trump vowed to stop U.S. taxpayer financial support for the communist regime’s expropriation of property, the racist laws terrorizing minority communities, and the government-backed terror campaign against Afrikaner farmers.
Trump also said persecuted Afrikaners — literally the closest relatives of Americans anywhere on Earth, even having fought the British empire for freedom — would be welcome to re-settle in the United States as refugees. The history of this tiny Christian nation has remarkable parallels with America’s own history.
Perhaps even more unsettling is that the globalists see what they did to South Africa as a microcosm model of what they hope to do to America and the broader Western world formerly known as “Christendom.” All must be subsumed into an all-powerful unitary state, with freedom out the window. Understanding this is key.
Journalist Alex Newman, who moved to South Africa at age 18 and loves its peoples, has been sounding the alarm about what is going on there for almost 15 years. In articles, videos, speeches, books, and interviews, he has worked hard to draw the nation’s attention to the ongoing horror show.
What follows is a small sample of this work on this. Please educate yourself on this issue to understand the strategy being used against the American people and Christians worldwide.
Wow
I'm in South Africa, born nearly 69 years ago. My family members are uncomfortable with this step by Trump. Threats are coming in the direction of whites from some quarters, but there's also a degree of understanding. "Afrikaners" is a term that refers to white people whose mother tongue is Afrikaans. The discrimination against them applies equally to English speaking white folks, but Trump's invitation does not cover them. The ANC has created a new racist system in the workplace which is just horrible. All government agencies must adhere to and enforce employment equity principles. In any department there must be an employment equity plan which breaks down the staff according to gender, race and post level. In case of appointments and promotions a register is kept at hand and even if a particular candidate is far better than any other, that person will not be appointed if a candidate with the required profile has been found to be at least appointable. The president opened a door but we can't afford to go to the US with our currency. Furthermore, he referred to us as a shithole country during his first term but the US is an absolute cesspool of corruption, mismanagement and the citizenry is divided along multiple ideological lines. Farmers are under attack from several quarters, crime is high, the food is unhealthy and billionaire criminals seem to be hell-bent on making life difficult for the ordinary person. We are used to our senior officials getting away with terrible crimes and in the US it is no different. We don't have elite criminals like Fauci, Soros and Gates but in the US these men are walking around as free men. Perhaps Pres Trump should use diplomatic or other channels to share his frustrations about South Africa. I think part of his issue with us is the ANC's support for Hamas and us having gone to the International court. Trump's close relations and his obvious affection for Israel is perplexing. The Israelis are busy with a genocide in Gaza and probably under the influence of evangelical christians, he believes that the Jews are God's chosen people. He is so wrong about that. Someone needs to sit down with that president and share God's Word with him.