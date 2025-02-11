By Alex Newman

President Donald Trump delivered a devastating blow to the Deep State agenda last week by highlighting the globalist-communist assault on South Africa and especially the historically Christian Afrikaner people — America’s closest cousins by far.

In a February 7 order titled “Addressing Egregious Actions of The Republic of South Africa,” Trump vowed to stop U.S. taxpayer financial support for the communist regime’s expropriation of property, the racist laws terrorizing minority communities, and the government-backed terror campaign against Afrikaner farmers.

Trump also said persecuted Afrikaners — literally the closest relatives of Americans anywhere on Earth, even having fought the British empire for freedom — would be welcome to re-settle in the United States as refugees. The history of this tiny Christian nation has remarkable parallels with America’s own history.

Perhaps even more unsettling is that the globalists see what they did to South Africa as a microcosm model of what they hope to do to America and the broader Western world formerly known as “Christendom.” All must be subsumed into an all-powerful unitary state, with freedom out the window. Understanding this is key.

Journalist Alex Newman, who moved to South Africa at age 18 and loves its peoples, has been sounding the alarm about what is going on there for almost 15 years. In articles, videos, speeches, books, and interviews, he has worked hard to draw the nation’s attention to the ongoing horror show.

What follows is a small sample of this work on this. Please educate yourself on this issue to understand the strategy being used against the American people and Christians worldwide.

Genocide and Communism Threaten South Africa

The New American

October 24, 2012

Along a highway on a grassy hill, thousands of white crosses — each one representing an individual victim of brutal farm murders, or plaasmoorde in Afrikaans — are a stark reminder of the reality facing European-descent farmers in the new South Africa.

South African Communists’ Friends in High Places

The New American

November 5, 2012

Mandela next to Joe Slovo, leader of the South African Communist Party, and his wife, Winnie, who embraced brutal torture and murder against black Africans who opposed the ANC-Communist Revolution.

The Truth About South Africa, the ANC, and Nelson Mandela

Savage Nation

May 6, 2016

Murder Rate For These Farmers 20 Times International Average

World Net Daily (WND)

April 1, 2017

Globalist War on South Africa & Lessons for US - 40-min Video With Everything You Need to Know

Behind the Deep State

April 1, 2020

South African Regime Embraces Chinese Communism, New World Order

The New American

August 27, 2015

To Understand Obama, You MUST Understand South Africa’s Communist Revolution

The Liberty Sentinel

October 24, 2023

Trump Eliminates Men in Women’s Sports, Department of Education Next?

President Trump essentially terminated men participating in women’s sports for the next four years through an executive order, which states that the federal government will “rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy.”

This action will certainly blow up most transgender interference in women’s athletics, but what happens next? Eliminating the unconstitutional Department of Education, argues journalist and author Alex Newman on NTD News, would put a substantial and more permanent end to unconstitutional federal meddling in all schools, including student athletics. Watch:

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.