The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T-Bone36#'s avatar
T-Bone36#
6h

All by design. Banks can’t make money off we homeowners who worked 40 to 50 years to be debt free. Property taxes are just straight up UN - American.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5hEdited

Are we getting $1 trillion in decent returns on that education spending? Hardly. Id' say about $1.57 for every $10 spent. What are we getting in return for paying taxes? Things like thousands of Salamis getting filthy rich...just for starters.

The river of taxpayer money soiled by theft and grifting is likely 50% for every dollar collected. The deficits are what we pay for the theft and grifting by the DC Cesspool and state governments, also in on the act.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture