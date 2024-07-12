By Alex Newman

In a growing sign of pushback against anti-Christian indoctrination of children funded by coercive taxation imposed on Christians, multiple states are moving to restore biblical truth and the Ten Commandments to their once-central role in education. The godless, the pagans, and even some Christians, however, are up in arms.

For centuries, the Bible was the primary textbook for Americans. Education without the Bible would have been inconceivable, if not an oxymoron, to most of the population. Even the primers that young Americans used to learn how to read for hundreds of years were saturated with biblical wisdom and theology.

However, following several generations of government “education,” the U.S. Supreme Court banished prayer and God’s Word from classrooms in 1962 and 1963. “Refusal to permit religious exercises thus is seen, not as the realization of state neutrality, but rather as the establishment of a religion of secularism,” wrote Justice Potter Stewart in his dissent.

