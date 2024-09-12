By Alex Newman:

Cattle rancher Debbie Bacigalupi is working overtime to protect her family’s Northern California ranch. It’s not just the government’s newly “reintroduced” wolves or the poorly managed government forests burning up that threaten to destroy it. To Bacigalupi and other embattled ranchers in the Klamath River Basin, it seems like costly new decrees, orders, laws, and regulations are lurking around every corner. It has gotten so bad that farmers and ranchers are not sure how much more they will be able to withstand.

Most recently, authorities undertook the largest dam removal project in history, all but destroying a major source of water and electricity to the rural communities. Under the guise of allowing salmon to swim freely, state and federal officials are destroying the dams that in many ways make the area habitable for people and many animals. The dam removal is expected to be finished before fall. But total control of all water across the entire Klamath River Basin—home to countless farmers and ranchers—has already begun.

ARE YOU AN INDEPENDENT CONTENT MAKER? GET MUCH DESERVED EXPOSURE WITH HELP FROM OUR FRIENDS AT THE VIEW MOVEMENT, CLICK BELOW:

Deep State’s War on Farmers

By Alex Newman:

Farmers and ranchers around the world have a bullseye on their operations as Big Business and Big Government join forces to transform the food supply and centralize control, warns journalist Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From South Africa and Brazil to China and the West, the pretexts for destroying independent food producers vary. But the end goal is the same everywhere: Total control of humanity. Learn about this evil so you can sound the alarm and protect our food security before it’s too late.

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"Because you consistently speak TRUTH, I want your reach to enlarge, and I want you and your family to prosper and be in good health and dwell in safety. Thank you for doing what I cannot do!”

"I supported your work because you are a follower of Jesus and you cover all the bases to WAKE UP those who do. Pastors aren't doing it so very grateful for your ministry. May the Father protect you, Jesus give you strength of body, soul and spirit, and may the Holy Spirit inspire you!”

"Hey brother Alex! I just bought a Year's subscription to your email blast and community! Super excited and honored to have the blessing to know you and support your courageous efforts! So proud of you!! You truly are a beacon of light to the world and everyone that crosses your path whether they know it or not. You are doing God's work!!”

Videos

Weaponizing “School Choice” to Control ALL Education

Behind The Deep State

September 10th, 2024

Dr. Brian Hooker: Infant Mortality Linked to Excessive Vaccines While Bird Flu Lies Spread

Paid Subscriber Special

September 10th, 2024

“We Will Not Comply,” Governors Tell Biden & World Health Organization

The Sentinel Report

September 9th, 2024

Department of Homeland Security Whistleblower Exposes Gov Involvement in Sex Trafficking

The Liberty Report

September 10th, 2024

Articles

US Governors: “We Will Not Comply” With UN WHO Power Grab

The Liberty Sentinel

September 5th, 2024

Wisconsin Voters Dismantle Our Republic

The Liberty Sentinel

September 6th, 2024

Dems Dump 20,000 Haitians on a Small Ohio Town

Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagles

September 11th, 2024

From the Vault

Charlie Kirk Shares How to Defeat Wokeism: “We Must Act Out of Obedience, Not Out of Outcome”

Alex Newman

June 24th, 2024

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.