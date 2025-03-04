Romania is fighting a Deep State coup as regime forces work to silence dissent and prevent anti-globalist Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu from running for president—again. While hardly covered in U.S. media, Romania’s plight illustrates the Deep State’s “battle from within” tactic to overthrow a nation’s sovereignty, and it has profound implications for the United States, Russia, and the world order.

In an exclusive interview with journalist Alex Newman, Romanian Member of Parliament George Simion, president of the Alliance of the Union of Romanians (AUR), said the country is in "an ongoing coup d'état,” giving an explosive update on the ongoing story. Simion, speaking on behalf of his conservative political faction, painted a picture of a nation in the grip of anti-democratic forces: "The globalists don't want to give up power, even if the Romanian people do not support them anymore."

According to Simion, powerful figures like George Soros have been instrumental in steering Romanian politics away from populism and national sovereignty. "We have the judicial system controlled by Soros forces… and we have a police state that is stopping us," he contends. Simion explained that the Deep State is fighting Georgescu because he will support Trump’s agenda, is against the ongoing Ukraine war, and will not comply with the United Nations and Klaus Schwab’s Agenda 2030.

A large-scale demonstration took place last Saturday in Bucharest, including participation from various European Parliament members demonstrating solidarity with the Romanian struggle. While international leaders, particularly in Brussels, are supportive of the current Romanian regime’s actions, there are voices of opposition. Simion lauded the attention U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance brought to the issue at the Munich Security Conference as a beam of hope amidst the political chaos.

Despite the tumult, Simion remains hopeful, urging international observers to rally around their fight. "We must gather international support. We must put pressure, internal and external," he urges, stressing the role of mass mobilization to challenge the alleged autocratic grip on power. Watch:

States Pushing Back Against 'The Great Taking'

More and more states are considering legislation to protect private property rights from a plot that whistleblowers and experts are calling “The Great Taking,” explained legendary attorney Don Grande who has been working with lawmakers on the issue.

Speaking to The New American’s Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter, Grande described progress in states such as South Dakota, Wyoming, Tennessee, New Hampshire, and more. Grande, who serves as a principal with TruNorth Public Policy, also revealed that powerful special interests including the banking lobby were pushing back hard.

As part of the Great Taking, laws were changed across the United States and worldwide with respect to ownership of securities such as stocks and bonds. In essence, under the new legal regime, those securities can be used as collateral by the institutions holding them, and in the event of a crisis, those who thought they owned stocks and bonds could find out that they actually do not.

Investment banker David Webb first brought the problem to light and is now working with Grande and others to restore private property rights as quickly as possible. While awareness is growing, Grande said more needs to be done. But this legislative session is expected to be a major one for this issue.

