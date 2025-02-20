Almost three out of four Americans are dissatisfied with the government schools being funded by their taxes, the highest level of dissatisfaction ever reported, according to a new “Mood of the Nation” survey by Gallup released this month. Less than one in four reports being satisfied with the quality of the system.

The devastating survey on support for “public education” was released right around the time as the latest data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The U.S. government’s standardized academic testing results show U.S. students are getting dumber and dumber, with less than one in three even “proficient” in any core subject.

Once almost universally respected by Americans across the spectrum, public education is now one of the least popular institutions or programs in America, the new Gallup data show. Government schools ranked 29 out of 31 in public satisfaction with key areas of society ranging from military and healthcare to race issues and the environment.

