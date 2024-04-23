The sacred oath of office that all government officials take is important, and the history behind it all is critical. Speaking at the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer Association’s conference in Las Vegas last week, journalist Alex Newman makes the case that Americans must insist on accountability by holding elected officials to their oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution.

The oath of office is not a formality, as Newman argues, but rather a serious, moral, and legal obligation for representatives to abide by. The history of lesser magistrates standing on the law to protect people from higher magistrates is biblical—and critical. Ultimately, Newman shares that citizens must know the Constitution, their rights, and the history for the American system to function successfully.

FBI Touts CCP Threat, Ignores Fifth Column in US

While FBI bosses run around the country warning of threats from Communist China and other foreign adversaries, they are ignoring the role of the U.S. government and the Deep State in betraying America to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), explains journalist Alex Newman on In Focus with OAN’s Alison Steinberg.

Among other examples, Newman points to Bill Clinton famously exchanging much of America’s most sensitive military technology with the CCP for illegal campaign contributions in what became known as ChinaGate. Leading Deep State figures helped put the CCP in power and then built it up, he said.

Newman and Steinberg also discuss Senator Josh Hawley’s efforts to rein in the FBI’s unconstitutional spying, as well as Dr. Phil’s sounding the alarm about a looming attempt to lock down society by the government.

