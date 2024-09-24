By Alex Newman

UNITED NATIONS — Governments and dictators from around the world gathered in New York and adopted a sprawling agreement to expand and further empower the United Nations. The controversial declaration approved by the UN General Assembly, known as the “Pact for the Future,” is seen by the UN and its member governments as a great leap forward for the cause of globalism.

In short, the UN is becoming “UN 2.0,” as top leaders of the organization put it. However, in the United States, at least, lawmakers, governors, and grassroots leaders are growing increasingly restless about what they perceive as a historic power grab, putting many attendees at the UN summit on edge as Donald Trump prepares for a possible return to the White House.

UN Communication Czar Hides from Questions on Censorship Partnership With Google

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Communications Melissa Fleming refused to answer questions from The New American magazine’s Alex Newman about the UN partnership with Google. The alliance, which Fleming boasted about at the World Economic Forum, aims to silence voices online that contradict the UN’s narrative on issues such as climate change. Ironically, Newman asked her a question right after she finished a panel discussion on the importance of “journalism.” Instead of answering, she hid behind her staffers before freely speaking with other media outlets. None of those outlets had questions about issues of importance to the American people who pay at least one third of the UN budget.

UN Summit of the Future Aims to Bring Global Governance “Back From the Brink”

By Andrew Muller

NEW YORK — As the United Nations (UN) Summit of the Future began Sunday morning, delegates from across the 193 member states adopted the Pact for the Future, Global Digital Compact, and Declaration on Future Generations.

“Back From the Brink”

Underscoring the summit is a sense of desperation to save the global governance movement from distrust, lack of credibility, and outdated processes. According to Sunday’s agreed-upon Pact for the Future:

We are deeply concerned by the growing Sustainable Development Goal financing gap facing developing countries. We must close this gap to prevent a lasting sustainable development divide, widening inequality within and between countries and a further erosion of trust in international relations and the multilateral system.

