The United States, Mexico, and Canada should be united under a European Union-style transnational government, declared far-left Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador last month in barely noticed comments. The controversial remarks come as regional governments modeled on the EU proliferate and absorb once-sovereign nations around the world.

Speaking during an event marking the 110th anniversary of the U.S. military’s occupation of the coastal city of Veracruz, “AMLO,” as the Mexican president is known, called for the creation of a North American “community” with its northern neighbors. “Blessed Mexico, so close to God and not so far from the United States,” began López Obrador.

“The important thing here is how to strengthen that integration and commitment that is helpful for the two nations, benefiting the United States and Mexico to strengthen North America and subsequently strengthen the entire American continent, just as in the beginning the European community was created that later became the European Union,” continued the controversial Mexican leader.

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"I can depend on Mr. Newman for the truth on a wide array of subjects that won't be covered most other places. Frankly, I'm amazed at his store of knowledge on subjects that will actually affect our lives. Most informative! "

"I heard you on the radio and was deeply moved by your work. Keep up the good work. You are a true patriot."

"I first learned of you on FrankSpeech and love all your teaching and work! "

"Hi Mr. Newman, Subscribed a) because I've always admired your work, and b) because within my means trying to support truth tellers and the emerging alternative economy.”

Announcement

Listen up! Indoctrinating Our Children to Death is now available as an audio book. The book has been endorsed by Kirk Cameron, General Michael Flynn, Carol Swain, Pete Hegseth, and MANY more! Click the banner below to shop now.

The next 25 paid subscribers to The Liberty Sentinel Substack will receive a promocode to get the audiobook for FREE.

Become a paid subscriber

Communist Cuba Sows Chaos on US Soil W/ Frank De Varona

The communist regime enslaving Cuba, put in place by the globalist Deep State establishment, is actively fomenting chaos on American soil and around the world, warned renowned Cuban-American scholar and author Frank De Varona in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. De Varona invaded Cuba at age 17 in the Bay of Pigs invasion to help free his homeland, but was betrayed and then captured and tortured for two years. That same regime is working closely with highly trained “activist” leaders and organizations on U.S. soil to encourage violence, division, terror, and ultimately, revolution, de Varona warned. Authorities must respond.

Get shareable video link HERE.

Educated For Liberty Featuring Alex Newman

Alex Newman is honored to stand alongside David Barton, Alex McFarland, HSLDA, George Barna, and MANY others to advocate for real, biblical, patriotic education in America. Check out the trailer for Educated For Liberty: