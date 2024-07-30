The mainstream media is holding nothing back in their campaign to paint Vice President Kamala Harris in the best light possible. Harris—who was rated by GovTrack as the “most liberal” U.S. Senator until the rating was removed—has serious ties to communists, and her past must be investigated.

Journalist Paul Ingrassia and author Trevor Loudon joined Alex Newman to expose the true radical nature of Kamala Harris and her connections to Marxist networks. They discuss the orchestrated media psyops presenting Harris as a popular candidate, her alarming history, and the dangerous implications of her potential presidency. Dive deep into the hidden agendas, the Deep State’s manipulation, and the urgent need for vigilance as America stands at a crossroads.

FBI Can’t Be Trusted to Investigate Trump Assassination Attempt: Roger Stone

By Alex Newman

The FBI should not be trusted to investigate the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, given the scandal-plagued federal agency’s sordid recent history with America’s 45th president, renowned political advisor Roger Stone told The New American in an exclusive interview.

Stone’s Background

Stone, who authored a bestselling book about the assassination of John F. Kennedy and is currently working on a new book about the failed attempt to assassinate Ronald Reagan, says Deep State operatives have orchestrated numerous plots to remove high-profile political figures in the past.

“They have successfully killed an American president,” Stone said on Monday, referring to the Kennedy assassination. “We still don’t definitively know who killed Kennedy. The American people have never been told the truth about who tried to kill Ronald Reagan.”

Asked whether the FBI could be trusted to lead the investigation into what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, Stone was clear. “No, we can’t trust the FBI to investigate themselves,” he said during last Monday’s interview on “Conversations That Matter.”

Trump Encourages Christians to Vote; Media Misquotes Him

By Andrew Muller

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Former President Donald Trump spoke to a large group of Christians at Turning Point USA’s Believers’ Summit Friday evening at the West Palm Beach Convention Center. The president’s speech has been misquoted and mangled by mainstream media and social media alike, falsely claiming that Trump stated, “I’m not a Christian,” while drumming up a comment that people of faith need not ever vote again if he is reelected.