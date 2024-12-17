The world is being captivated by the power of artificial intelligence (AI), but are there any long-term consequences? Many businesses, organizations, and governments are turning to the tool to help streamline processes and increase efficiency. While this is not an inherent evil, people must be aware of the negatives of AI, warns Alex McFarland, the Director of Worldview for Charis Bible College, on The Liberty Report with Alex Newman.

Globalist bigwigs like Bill Gates and Yuval Noah Harari are deifying AI while many youth are turning to it for romance and friendship. Ultimately, it is “dehumanizing” humanity, McFarland explained, sharing that serious discussions must be had, particularly amongst Christians, as to how AI will affect children, education, and government.

Watch:

How Christianity Shaped America and the Marxist Efforts to Erase It

America’s founding was undoubtedly guided and formed through Christian principles found in the Bible, shared journalist, history nerd, and Liberty Sentinel COO Andrew Muller on The Sentinel Report.

Through original source documents, illustrations, and mind-blowing citations, Muller shared how Marxists are seeking to “reframe the country’s history,” smear Christianity, and destroy the nation.

Don’t miss this energetic and engaging lecture!

