Despite graduating from high school with “honors” and being accepted into the University of Connecticut on a scholarship, 19-year-old government-school victim Aleysha Ortiz cannot read or write. At all. Literally. And she’s hardly alone. Now, with help from an attorney, Ortiz is suing the city and the school board. And the national media is paying attention.

Ortiz moved to Hartford, Connecticut, from Puerto Rico as a young child and entered the local government school in first grade. She spent a full 12 years there, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. But instead of teaching her literacy or writing, government school staff bullied and harassed her, according to the lawsuit alleging “negligence” and “infliction of emotional distress” extending through many years.

