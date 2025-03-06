Honors Student Sues After Graduating Without Being Able to Read
Even though Aleysha Ortiz graduated from public school with "honors" and got a scholarship to the University of Connecticut, she is illiterate. Literally. Her story is just the tip of the iceberg.
Despite graduating from high school with “honors” and being accepted into the University of Connecticut on a scholarship, 19-year-old government-school victim Aleysha Ortiz cannot read or write. At all. Literally. And she’s hardly alone. Now, with help from an attorney, Ortiz is suing the city and the school board. And the national media is paying attention.
Ortiz moved to Hartford, Connecticut, from Puerto Rico as a young child and entered the local government school in first grade. She spent a full 12 years there, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. But instead of teaching her literacy or writing, government school staff bullied and harassed her, according to the lawsuit alleging “negligence” and “infliction of emotional distress” extending through many years.
We prepare for everything – from food shortages to natural disasters. But what about preparing for financial uncertainties? That’s where Genesis Gold Group and their Gold IRA options come into play. By investing in gold, you’re not just preparing; you’re setting up a legacy of stability and security for yourself and your loved ones. Let’s take our preparedness to the next level.
Visit goldwithalexnewman.com today!
Videos
Inside Deep State “Coup” in Romania: What it Means for US & Russia
Behind The Deep State
March 4, 2025
Journalist Exposes UN, Urges Lawmakers to Ban Its Schemes in Georgia
Georgia House Testimony
March 3, 2025
Trump & Vance Want Peace, Takedown Zelensky While Elon Calls for U.S. Withdrawal from UN, NATO
The Sentinel Report
March 3, 2025
Trump-Pardoned J6er Speaks Out, Claims He Was Treated Better Due to Non-Citizen Status
The Liberty Report
March 3, 2025
Exposing Christian Persecution in Africa & The Future of Digital Freedom
The Liberty Report
March 3, 2025
Tracing the Roots: A History Lesson on America’s Literacy Crisis
Unifyd TV
March 3, 2025
Top Articles @ The Liberty Sentinel This Week:
World Realigns Based on Social Issues - by Schlafly Brothers
Renowned Journalist and Media Figure Alex Newman Joins Nico Ventures Inc.’s Advisory Board - Press Release by [your]News
What it Means to be “Tina-Petered” - by Orlean Koehle
Undermining Police With Grants From Left-wing Foundation - by Alex Newman
Is Accountability a Four-Letter Word for Bureaucrats? - by Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.)
Are Christian Music Festivals Glorifying God? - by Matthew Monfore
Islamists Driving Christians out of Central Africa - by Leo Hohmann
Teachers Union & Bureaucracy in Illinois Fight Trump on Immigration - by Alex Newman
Guest Appearances on TV, Radio, & Podcasts:
Humanity First: Defending the Soul of America Against the Rise of AI and Transhumanism - Feat. US Sen. Ron Johnson
Pickaxe Livestream
March 1, 2025
Great Commission Advances in Ukraine & Beyond Amid Persecution & Trials
Flyover Conservatives Podcast
February 28, 2025
The Nature of the Deep State: A Spiritual War
Action4Canada Empower Hour
February 26, 2025
Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few & Alex Newman
USPIE Podcast
February 26, 2025
In Case You Missed It
Trump Can Legally Retake Panama Canal NOW With This Info
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Wow unfortunately this happens a lot hopefully moving the education dept to the individual states helps .
That’s insane, that school should closed down. So many public schools aren’t teaching kids on purpose. New World Order agenda to dumb us down, dumb people stay ignorant, wont fight back.