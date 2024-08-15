Gates, WEF & Friends Prep for 'Next' Pandemic: Tyranny & Injections 2.0
The same globalists responsible for Covid tyranny and mRNA shots are now preparing for what they say will be a catastrophic outbreak of "bird flu" (or disease X"). Get ready.
By Alex Newman
The same forces and globalist organizations involved in the Covid-19 injections and the unprecedented global tyranny imposed under the guise of fighting the virus are preparing for a potentially catastrophic H5N1 Avian Influenza “bird flu.” Prominent doctors and critics are already sounding the alarm.
Just last month, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) joined forces with the far-left Brazilian government to quietly host the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The goal: war game and urge governments to prepare for the next pandemic in partnership with global health “authorities” and Big Pharma.
Speakers, including self-styled “public-health experts,” warned that new “vaccines” would have to be developed and deployed within 100 days of an outbreak, and that even people in poorer nations would have to be injected. They hope to have the jabs on the shelf ready to go for whatever real or imagined boogeyman may be lurking.
