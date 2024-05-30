The border crisis has reached unprecedented levels. Over 7.2 million illegal immigrants have entered the United States since President Joe Biden took office. However, behind this crisis are official agreements between the U.S. government and the United Nations that are set up to facilitate mass illegal immigration into the United States.

One of the big agreements is called the Global Compact for Migration. This Compact is not just about running the migrant crisis on the ground—which they do through facilitating immigrant buses, migrant camps, and migration routes, among many other things—but it also has a built-in censorship system that works to control the border narrative.

Joshua Philipp spoke to Alex Newman, award-winning international journalist and EPOCH Times contributor, about the ultimate objective behind the global push for mass migration.

Watch the Weapons of Mass Migration documentary.

House GOP Passes Bill to Ban CBDC… AFTER Enabling Biden

House Republicans are grandstanding on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)... after giving the Biden administration all the money it needs to continue doing whatever it wants with the funding bills, explains journalist Alex Newman on In Focus with Alison Steinberg of One America News.

Also, California’s government is rolling out the latest tool to track and control everyone: per-mile taxes. That and many other mechanisms for controlling the population are discussed in this powerful interview.

