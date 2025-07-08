EXCLUSIVE: Gen. Flynn Warns of Deep State Communist Coup, Says Perps Must be Accountable

The ongoing Deep State coup attempt that has become more extreme in the Trump’s second administration must be stopped and those responsible for the lawlessness during the first term must be arrested and held accountable, explained General Michael Flynn (ret.) in this explosive interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.

Gen. Flynn expressed deep skepticism about the U.S. Department of Justice’s claim that there was no Epstein client list and that the convicted child sex trafficker killed himself. The Trump administration must clarify this because “people don’t believe it,” added the former head of military intelligence. He also suggested that part of the reason for the coverup could be the fact that people on both sides of the aisle are implicated.

If Trump does not fix some of these issues, including voter fraud and the free reign of CCP fellow travelers running wild across America, the nation and the Trump presidency are in grave danger. “We cannot allow these people to get away,” he said, warning that their subversion was getting worse. “There’s no indication that these people are going away.”

Flynn, who will be one of the keynote speakers at the JBS Leadership Summit outside Philadelphia on September 13, also discussed his new book, Pardon of Innocence. His memoirs include his time in government and also the circumstances that took him there. “I couldn’t have time it better with the CIA’s exposure right now,” he said.

Finally, the former U.S. National Security Adviser offers hope and concrete ideas that Americans can implement at the local level. He recommends deepening one’s faith, getting more involved in a local church, and working at the city, county and state levels to protect the Constitution and the country.

To see Gen. Flynn and Alex Newman in person, along with Catherine Austin-Fitts and other leaders, come to the JBS Leadership Summit on September 13 outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.