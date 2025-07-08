EXCLUSIVE: Big, Beautiful Bill 2.0 Coming, Says Senator Tuberville

While the Big, Beautiful Bill signed by President Trump is a good start for tax cuts and border security, it is just the start of a movement to limit government and cut spending, explained U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) in an exclusive interview with Alex Newman on the Sentinel Report.

To tackle the crippling $37 trillion dollar debt, Tuberville said Congress plans to start work on a second and perhaps even a third "Big, Beautiful Bill" that would make serious cuts to the out-of-control spending and borrowing. If Congress does not act swiftly to secure financial stability, Tuberville warned, the repercussions could make the nation “implode” from the inside out.

Serving on the Senate’s Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, Tuberville also warned that the Chinese Communist Party must be stopped from acquiring U.S. farmland, as the geopolitical adversary has accumulated over 2 million acres of farmland so far—an “embarrassing” security failure, he stated.

Tuberville also slammed the Biden and Obama weaponization of the "climate" fraud to undermine the U.S. economy, energy, and agriculture. America must roll back those regulations and "drill, baby, drill."

