Sheriffs on Deputizing a Posse & Protecting Rights
Sheriff Richard Mack and Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers speak on protecting citizens from rogue governments, and it's making the establishment very angry. We spoke to several:
LAS VEGAS — Sheriffs have the power and the duty to stand for the U.S. Constitution they swore an oath to uphold, and to protect the rights of the people in their counties, regardless of what state or federal authorities might do, explained a wide range of speakers including sheriffs, media personalities, victims of political persecution, businessmen, and military leaders.
Respect for the oath of office to the U.S. Constitution was one of the clear messages from the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association’s (CSPOA) “Resist the Temptation” conference on April 17. That constitutional mandate applies to everything from elections and immigration to free speech and even the protection of order from lawlessness, the lawmen and their allies heard.
Continue reading this article HERE.
Interviews from CSPOA
Alex Newman, a senior editor for The New American magazine, was on the ground at the CSPOA conference speaking and interviewing many of the key guests including General Michael Flynn (Ret), businessman Mike Lindell, and multiple sheriffs. Check it out:
NM Sheriff Deputized a Whole Church to Keep Doors Open During COVID, Exempting them from Lockdowns
April 23, 2024
MI Sheriff Stonewalled in Vote Fraud Investigation, Urges Law Enforcement Action to Protect Election Security
April 23, 2024
Gen. Mike Flynn Details How the Deep State Attacked Him in New Movie
April 24, 2024
Oaths of Office Matter: Holding Politicians Accountable — Alex Newman’s CSPOA Presentation
April 18, 2024
Videos
“They Think There Are Too Many Of Us On The Planet” – Alex Newman Warns Of Tyrannical UN Plans For Our Future
Greg Hunter: USA Watchdog
April 24, 2024
Fed to Blame for Economic Pain as Big Banks Win: Top Economist
The New American TV: Conversations That Matter
April 24, 2024
How Deep Staters Use Tax-Exempt Foundations to Destroy US
The New American TV: Behind the Deep State
April 23, 2024
FDR Sent American Citizens to Concentration Camps for being Japanese in WWII
Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report
April 22, 2024
FBI Touts CCP Threat, Ignores Fifth Column in US – Alex on OAN
OAN: In Focus
April 20, 2024
From the Vault
How US Intel Agencies Manipulate Media & the Public
The New American TV: Behind the Deep State
February 19, 2024
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Alex, this will help your exposition of the genocidal cabal:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
It Is Generational, my 2 oldest daughters were born in the 50's they comprehend that deception of JFK, RFK, MLK. Both of of my daughters seem to accept the lesser of two evils. I do not, nor do I accept any infringement upon my unalienable rights. I have a BAR attorney Granddaughter that will only speak with me about her daughters. Keep on Keepin on I'll get there... Sheriffs right??
So, Gretchen are you in a Jural Assembly? It seems to be that those with the titles of nobility are deeper into the de facto and more willing to accept the punishment of the Medical board or pseudo ethics board of the Big Pharma MD loop of the Josef Mengele school of Medicine. We thought it was coming from the BAR / military / LEO.
The Sheriff with a proper oath to the proper Constitutions with Laws of Nature and of Nature's God included, a de jure County Executive. The office of Sheriff must be occupied by a body, mind, spirit, flesh, blood, soul man or woman with their bona fides in order in the de jure original jurisdiction of jura summi imperii.
Yes! We, meaning all of us, should be opposed to the de facto ( page 416 Black's 6th de jure is defined also ) as it is illegal or illegitimate. It self corrects when the Sheriff takes a proper oath to the proper Constitutions with God included. When that office is occupied by a de jure man or woman then law instead of color of law will move across the land and soil. www.orsja.org