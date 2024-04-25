LAS VEGAS — Sheriffs have the power and the duty to stand for the U.S. Constitution they swore an oath to uphold, and to protect the rights of the people in their counties, regardless of what state or federal authorities might do, explained a wide range of speakers including sheriffs, media personalities, victims of political persecution, businessmen, and military leaders.

Respect for the oath of office to the U.S. Constitution was one of the clear messages from the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association’s (CSPOA) “Resist the Temptation” conference on April 17. That constitutional mandate applies to everything from elections and immigration to free speech and even the protection of order from lawlessness, the lawmen and their allies heard.

Interviews from CSPOA

Alex Newman, a senior editor for The New American magazine, was on the ground at the CSPOA conference speaking and interviewing many of the key guests including General Michael Flynn (Ret), businessman Mike Lindell, and multiple sheriffs. Check it out:

