Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, joins Alex Newman’s The Sentinel Report to share concrete action items for how to save America and kill wokeism. Included in Kirk’s list of remedies for the U.S. are challenges for youth to get married, have kids, and homeschool them. Kirk, the author of Right Wing Revolution: How to Beat the Woke and Save the West, says young men in particular must stop watching porn and work on being a leader that women would want to marry. This, Kirk argues, creates strong families and, in turn, a strong nation.

Republican Platform Will Be Anti-Globalist: RNC Deputy Policy Director

Ed Martin, the RNC’s deputy policy director for the platform committee and president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, joins Alex Newman to share his vision for the Republican platform. Martin, a former chairman of the Missouri GOP who was heavily criticized by NBC and Senator Mitt Romney after being appointed to the platform committee, gives his reaction and analysis of the bad press he has received and offers an encouraging message that the GOP platform will fight globalism.

Critics Slam “Racist” Illinois Plan to Fund Colleges Based on Skin Color

By Alex Newman

Critical Race Theory and systemic racism in education are going to a whole new level in Illinois. In fact, under a proposed new scheme supposedly aimed at fighting alleged “disparities” in higher learning, people with darker complexions (or lower grades) will literally be worth more than those with lighter skin.

State education policymakers recently unveiled a controversial plan to offer additional government funding for college students based on skin tone and ancestry. The proposal drew outrage and ridicule from critics who warned that the plan was illegal, unconstitutional, and ridiculous. Opponents are also warning it could put federal funding for Illinois colleges at risk.

