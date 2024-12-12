Bible & History Back in School? Okla. Education Chief Speaks Out
The tide may be turning toward restoring sanity in education as Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters orders Bibles back into the classroom while President-elect Trump teases abolishing US Dept. of Ed.
The state of Oklahoma has returned the Bible and America’s founding documents back into government schools while President-elect Trump prepares to dismantle the Department of Education, revealed Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters
On this Liberty Pastors Monthly Zoom call, Pastor Paul Blair and journalist Alex Newman interview Walters to break down his actions to suppress government indoctrination. As somebody working on the transition, Walters also offers insight into the Trump administration’s plans on education in a second term.
Walters has been featured by Fox News and many other news networks for his bold moves to root out “leftist wokeness” from education and replace it with the Bible and real history. He is working closely with President Trump’s transition team on educational issues.
Watch:
