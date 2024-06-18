With Joe Biden failing mentally at the G7 Summit as the world prepares to sideline the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency, and with the Russia-Ukraine conflict spiraling out of control, journalist Alex Newman joins Alison Steinberg on One America News to argue that there is profound geopolitical restructuring happening more significant than anything since World War II.

Alex also argues that America is being betrayed and is under God's judgment, and that World War III may be on the horizon. Finally, he says that the nation must repent if it hopes to avoid a continued slide into oblivion.

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"First time I heard of the Liberty Sentinel was tonight 6/16/24 on Prophecy Watchers. Your interview, although short, offered more information on the Deep State, UN, Green Agenda and how they are united for The One World Government than many journalist dare to expose. Looking forward in learning more!"

"Alex is so engaging and passionate on research and heightens one sense to paying more attention and making one think of the connections happening that bring it to the forefront. God Bless you"

“Thank you for your faithful work to help save our children, the United Stares of America and our voices for Christianity in the world!"

World Health Organization Exposed: Legal Victories and Solutions to Exit

The World Health Organization is a critical player in the United Nations’ plan for global dominance. As such, freedom fighters must stand up and demand that the U.S. exit the organization, as Donald Trump did in 2020.

Joining Alex Newman, libertysentinel.org CEO and a senior editor for The New American magazine, to discuss are Leslie Manookian, president and founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund; James Roguski, a researcher and author; and Bradlee Dean, the host of Sons of Liberty Radio.

Calling all advocates for parental rights! Mark your calendars for the March for Kids: August 31, 2024 in Washington, DC!



Join all of us at The Liberty Sentinel and thousands more at the March for Kids to bring awareness to the decline of our educational system and the erosion of parental rights in our country. We march because parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children, and government overreach between parents and their children must end. We march because we know strong families equal a strong future for America. JOIN US in our nation’s capital as we say with one voice: enough!

Visit MarchforKids.com to learn more and donate, and be sure to RSVP TODAY to receive regular event updates. Also, be sure to to follow the March for Kids on Facebook, Instagram, and X!

Every step we take at the March for Kids is a stride towards a better tomorrow. DON'T MISS this historic event! See you there!