The military industrial complex is itching to make boatloads of cash off of foreign wars and conflicts and perhaps the beginning of World War III as Congress makes moves to add women to the draft, explained former Texas Congressman Dr. Ron Paul in this episode of Alex Newman’s Conversations That Matter for The New American magazine.

Additionally, Dr. Paul, a former presidential candidate for the Republican Party in 2008 and 2012, also explained the plot to undermine the U.S. economy through inflation and the intentional weakening of the dollar and the solution to it: constitutional currency through gold and silver.

But despite the enormity of the battle Americans face, Dr. Paul challenged listeners to “stick to your guns and stick to the Constitution” while endeavoring to save the homeland.

