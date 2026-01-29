What if the architect of America’s public school system was literally taking orders from demons through Ouija boards?

This isn’t hyperbole—it’s documented history every Christian parent needs to know.

A new book is igniting intense debate over the true purpose of America’s education system, arguing that today’s academic collapse, cultural radicalization, and parental marginalization are not accidental—but the predictable result of a century-long ideological takeover.

In Woke and Weaponized: How Karl Marx Won the Battle for American Education—And How We Can Win It Back, investigative journalist Alex Newman and education leader Robert Bortins trace modern schooling back to collectivist and Marxist theories explicitly designed to reshape society by controlling children’s beliefs, values, and loyalties.

The book documents how early socialist thinkers, progressive reformers, and later Marxist intellectuals viewed government schooling not primarily as academic instruction, but as a tool for social engineering, ideological conditioning, and state authority over families. The result has been disaster, the authors argue.

“What parents are witnessing today—academic collapse, ideological indoctrination, and hostility toward faith and family—is not a system malfunction,” said Newman. “It is the system working exactly as it was designed to work.”

WHY THIS STORY MATTERS

Timely and Controversial:

Explains why U.S. test scores are collapsing despite record spending

Connects “woke” curricula, SEL, gender ideology, and AI-driven behavioral monitoring to earlier ideological frameworks

Challenges the assumption that government schooling is neutral or reformable

Shows why so many billionaires are pouring money into various phony “reform” schemes that now threaten private and home education

Documented, Not Speculative:

Draws directly from primary historical sources, reformers’ own writings, and modern policy outcomes

Shows how ideas from Horace Mann, John Dewey, Karl Marx, and other Marxist theorists shaped today’s classrooms

Practical, Not Just Critical:

Examines homeschooling, classical education, and school choice—highlighting both opportunities and hidden risks

Warns how government funding often brings government control

Offers a roadmap for parents and policymakers seeking academic excellence without ideological capture Join the authors Alex Newman and Robert Bortins to discuss their new book Woke and Weaponized: How Karl Marx Won the Battle for American Education and How We Can Win It Back.

