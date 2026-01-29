Woke and Weaponized: The Full Story of the Indoctrination of Children
What if the so-called "education" system in America is not "broken," but is working well when considering the goals of its architects? In an explosive new book, Alex Newman & Robert Bortins tell all.
What if the architect of America’s public school system was literally taking orders from demons through Ouija boards?
This isn’t hyperbole—it’s documented history every Christian parent needs to know.
A new book is igniting intense debate over the true purpose of America’s education system, arguing that today’s academic collapse, cultural radicalization, and parental marginalization are not accidental—but the predictable result of a century-long ideological takeover.
In Woke and Weaponized: How Karl Marx Won the Battle for American Education—And How We Can Win It Back, investigative journalist Alex Newman and education leader Robert Bortins trace modern schooling back to collectivist and Marxist theories explicitly designed to reshape society by controlling children’s beliefs, values, and loyalties.
The book documents how early socialist thinkers, progressive reformers, and later Marxist intellectuals viewed government schooling not primarily as academic instruction, but as a tool for social engineering, ideological conditioning, and state authority over families. The result has been disaster, the authors argue.
“What parents are witnessing today—academic collapse, ideological indoctrination, and hostility toward faith and family—is not a system malfunction,” said Newman. “It is the system working exactly as it was designed to work.”
WHY THIS STORY MATTERS
Timely and Controversial:
Explains why U.S. test scores are collapsing despite record spending
Connects “woke” curricula, SEL, gender ideology, and AI-driven behavioral monitoring to earlier ideological frameworks
Challenges the assumption that government schooling is neutral or reformable
Shows why so many billionaires are pouring money into various phony “reform” schemes that now threaten private and home education
Documented, Not Speculative:
Draws directly from primary historical sources, reformers’ own writings, and modern policy outcomes
Shows how ideas from Horace Mann, John Dewey, Karl Marx, and other Marxist theorists shaped today’s classrooms
Practical, Not Just Critical:
Examines homeschooling, classical education, and school choice—highlighting both opportunities and hidden risks
Warns how government funding often brings government control
Offers a roadmap for parents and policymakers seeking academic excellence without ideological capture
Join the authors Alex Newman and Robert Bortins to discuss their new book Woke and Weaponized: How Karl Marx Won the Battle for American Education and How We Can Win It Back.
Videos
WEF Abandons Climate Scam for AI in “New World Order” Scheme
DC Dispatch with Kristi Leigh
January 27, 2026
Despite Trump, WEF-Davos STILL Pushing “World Order”
Behind The Deep State
January 26, 2026
WEF Undermines US for CCP-Centric “Multi-Polar World Order” - Alex on NTD
NTD News
January 25, 2026
Are We Alone in the Universe? Top Harvard Astrophysicist Weighs In
The Sentinel Report
January 25, 2026
Educated For Liberty: Restoring Biblical Education
The Providence Foundation
January 22, 2026
Articles
“Carney Doubles Down on ‘Incremental’ New World Order Push at WEF” - By Andrew Muller
“Violent Resistance Shouldn’t Prevail in Minnesota” - By John and Andy Schlafly
“Harari’s Dialectic: Crisis by Design” - By Joe Hawkins
“Ten Commandments Coming Back to Public Schools” - By John and Andy Schlafly
Alex, Robert, God bless you for what you are doing. Waking up people to what is really going on and the immoral evil that is trying to take control of our youth.