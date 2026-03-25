Will Trump End The War?

Trump is signaling that the war in Iran may be winding down, but 2,500 Marines are heading to the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz is still clogged, and U.S. government objectives have still not been made clear.

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down key developments in the conflict, including:

Iran’s threat to cut undersea Internet cables.

Congress’ hesitancy to approve supplemental war funds.

The resignation of the director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent.

The implications of the war and the economic effects on the midterms, with polls showing Americans are feeling down on the economy.

Growing claims, including from top Democrats in Congress and even the head of the United Nations, that Trump’s threats to civilian infrastructure may constitute “war crimes.” (There is a good chance the UN will try to bring Trump up on charges eventually no matter what he does.)

A brief overview of traditional Christian “Just War” principles. Rooted in Scripture, these biblical ideas have guided Christian leaders’ and nations’ war-making for many centuries.

Also in the news segment, Alex discusses:

Negotiations to end the Department of Homeland Security shutdown and the airport chaos it has produced. This has probably been made more urgent for Dems by Trump’s deployment of ICE agents at airports. But there are reports that lawmakers may be trying to sneak AMNESTY for some illegal immigrants into the funding bill.

A Democrat federal judge struck down HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s vaccine panel and recommendation changes thanks to a lawsuit from Big Pharma-funded groups.

Guests Shine Light On the News

Some of the most powerful banking institutions and their allies in government are positioned to steal trillions of dollars from Americans’ retirement and investment accounts using an institution created and run by a “former” CIA operative and Rockefeller minion.

It sounds like science fiction, but as Heartland Institute Vice President Justin Haskins explains in this episode of The Sentinel Report, the plans are already tested and in place. All they’re waiting for now is the next big crash.

Haskins is the New York Times best-selling author of the hit new book The Next Big Crash: Conspiracy, Collapse, and the Men Behind History’s Biggest Heist. In it, he explores what financial experts such as investment banker David Webb and attorney Don Grande have called “The Great Taking.”

Shifting to American elections, Pastor Ché Ahn, Republican candidate for governor in California, joins to discuss Gavin Newsom’s failure and whether California can still be salvaged from Democrat misrule. Ahn is running in a crowded election but says only revival can truly save California.

A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

Classical Conversations is a proven Christian homeschool program created by parents for parents. They do this through a Christ-centered and family-friendly approach to homeschooling that makes everything biblical and hospitable, focused on three simple key areas: Classical, Christian and Community.

Classical Conversation’s home education program covers K-4 to college credit and includes college degree opportunities for parents, as well. The organization believes YOU are the best educator for your student, and works to make the homeschool journey incredible.

Not only does Classical Conversations provide you with a consistent roadmap that you can follow at your own pace, they also connect you with a local homeschool community group. This provides accountability and the support of knowing you are not in this journey alone. Learn more by clicking the banner above.