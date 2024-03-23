“There are so many reasons why we ought to get out of the United Nations,” says Alex Newman, an investigative journalist who has been reporting since 2009 on the unconstitutionality and immorality of U.S. involvement in the United Nations.

By condensing 15+ years of research, interviews, and articles, the following short film provides some of the reasons why the U.S. must exit the United Nations and action items for how you can help make it happen.

Please take the time to watch this video, take action, and share this critical information with a family member, neighbor, or friend. Together, we can make a difference!

Get shareable video link HERE.

How You Can Help