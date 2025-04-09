Parents and grandparents,

It is clear that government-run “public schools” have failed children. According to the U.S. government’s own data, in 2024, fewer than a third of students nationwide are working at a proficient level in reading and comprehension. That means a vast majority of America’s youth cannot read and write. And the government’s definition of “proficient” is sad to say the least. Obviously, something needs to change.

But besides the academic failure that is apparent in government schools, biblically, parents must be the ones responsible for their children’s upbringing and education. Deuteronomy 11:19 articulates this principle. “You shall teach [God’s laws, ways, and precepts] to your children, talking of them when you are sitting in your house, and when you are walking by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.”

A common roadblock stopping parents from home educating is the unknown and feelings of inadequacy. Recently, Leigh and Robert Bortins, the masterminds behind the world’s largest homeschool network, Classical Conversations, sat down with mega-podcaster Shawn Ryan to break down, in detail, how to homeschool. Alex serves as a senior fellow for Classical Conversations and has his own children enrolled in the program.

This incredible conversation might change your view on education forever. Watch:

