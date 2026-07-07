Why Did The Left Demonize US on 250th July 4? It's a Sales Tactic, Warns Top Historian

The reason so many powerful interests are working to demonize America, its history, and its Founding Fathers around the nation’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is simple yet brilliant. Basically, it’s a sales tactic, explained leading historian and author William Federer of American Minute in this interview on Behind The Deep State with Alex Newman.

This marketing tactic is being implemented largely in government schools, he explained. Consider this analogy: a toothpaste salesman comes to your door to inquire about the product you’re currently using for dental hygiene. You state the brand, and the salesman responds, “Ugh, you’re still using THAT garbage?! Haven’t you heard it eats away at your enamel?”

You’re now in a neutral state, open minded, maybe even repulsed, and ready to hear about alternatives. This is how “academics” approach America’s youth about Christianity, the Founding Fathers, and the U.S. Constitution. They falsely and intentionally mischaracterize America’s Christian heritage calling it “racist” and “archaic” to get children to be ashamed and then open to considering Islam, Marxism, and globalism as alternatives.

Federer, one of the nation’s top living historians, also describes the intricate relationship between Christianity and U.S. history. In short, America is and always has been a Christian nation, no matter which way you break it down, and no matter how much those who hate God and the United States may dislike it. While the situation currently looks bleak, it is never too late for a nation—with God’s help—to get back on the right path.

In a word, the solution is repentance.

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