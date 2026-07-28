The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Midlander Paul's avatar
Midlander Paul
11h

I'm a stay at home father and it is the best decision I have ever made.I write about this often.

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Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
10h

Fantastic but sobering article. It reinforces the necessity of praying for my son and son-in-law as they lead their families. Thank you!

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