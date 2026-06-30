Despite the regular references in the Establishment press these days to the “Deep State” as a nebulous force working behind the scenes to attack President Donald Trump, little has been said about the Deep State behind the Deep State — or the real Deep State. Until now.

Parts of this shadowy network are sometimes visible to the public, even if the Establishment media rarely highlight their significance. Other powerful elements are practically invisible — secret societies, for example. But combined, this network wields unfathomable power. The agenda is becoming clear.

This powerful movement fully intends to foist a draconian global economic, political, and even religious system on humanity. The plotters themselves often tout their vision as the “New World Order.” With God’s help, the American people have the power to stop it.

Much of what has been referred to as the Deep State is merely part of the government — the legions of entrenched Big Government bureaucrats, especially the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, and other secretive agencies. Other analysts have pointed — quite properly — to elements of the Big Business community.

Friends and associates of the network have periodically exposed some of it. The late Georgetown University Professor Carroll Quigley, a mentor to President Bill Clinton, was for many years close to the Deep State. He was even allowed to examine its records for a period of time. And then, spilling the proverbial beans, Quigley put some of his explosive findings in his massive 1966 book Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time. Referring to an “international Anglophile network,” the professor said he had “no aversion to it or to most of its aims,” and added that he had been “close to it and to many of its instruments” for much of his life.

Carroll Quigley, Georgetown University Professor, Author of Tragedy and Hope

Quigley offered critical insight into its agenda and machinations. “The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole,” he explained. “This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences.” Some of those meetings, such as the G20, are well known. Others such as the World Government Summit, while even more important, are rarely mentioned and remain virtually unknown to Americans.

But there exists a shadowy network that coordinates the operations and tentacles of the machine. While secretive, many of the outfits are not secret societies in the true sense of the term. In fact, they have websites, put out reports, and sometimes make their membership lists public. That these organizations wield incredible power in all key sectors is beyond dispute. Their goals, too, are relatively transparent now as they hide in plain sight. The question is whether enough Americans will recognize the danger — before it is too late.

Council on Foreign Relations

What Quigley revealed in Tragedy and Hope was huge. “There does exist, and has existed for a generation, an international Anglophile network which operates, to some extent, in the way the radical Right believes the Communists act,” he wrote. “In fact, this network, which we may identify as the Round Table Groups, has no aversion to cooperating with the Communists, or any other groups, and frequently does so.” The leading Round Table Groups he identified include the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in the United States and its sister organization in Britain, known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

The CFR was founded in 1921 by Establishment bankers and globalist ideologists anxious to get America ensnared in foreign entanglements after the U.S. Senate declined to join the League of Nations. In America, it is among the most powerful organizations representing the public face of the Deep State behind the Deep State. To understand how influential the outfit is, consider the words of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose husband and daughter are members, in a 2009 speech at the CFR’s new office in Washington. “I am delighted to be here in these new headquarters,” she said. “I have been often to, I guess, the mothership in New York City, but it’s good to have an outpost of the Council right here down the street from the State Department. We get a lot of advice from the Council, so this will mean I won’t have as far to go to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future.” Clinton gets orders from the CFR, she says.

Knowing how toxic the CFR had become with conservatives, a leading CFR “Republican,” former Vice President Dick Cheney, actually boasted on film in 2002 of his dishonesty in concealing his membership. “I’ve been a member [of the CFR] for a long time, and was actually a director for some period of time,” he said. “I never mentioned that when I was campaigning for reelection back home in Wyoming.” He cackled, and the audience laughed.

Vice President Dick Cheney

Members include virtually the entire Establishment: lawmakers, journalists, CEOs, judges, bankers, and more. Jeffrey Epstein was listed as a member even after getting busted for raping children. The CFR also has a “corporate membership” that includes the world’s largest bailed-out megabanks, Big Oil, Big Pharma, crony capitalists, the military-industrial complex, and publishing houses, along with much of the Establishment media.

The late U.S. Admiral Chester Ward, a member for almost 20 years before defecting, wrote in 1975 in Kissinger on the Couch that within the CFR’s roughly 5,000 members is a “much smaller group but more powerful ... made up of Wall Street international bankers and their key agents.” It is “headed by the Rockefeller brothers,” he said. Primarily, they “want the world banking monopoly from whatever power ends up in control of the global government.”

Ward also exposed their power. “Once the ruling members of CFR have decided that the U.S. Government should adopt a particular policy, the very substantial research facilities of CFR are put to work to develop arguments, intellectual and emotional, to support the new policy, and to confound and discredit, intellectually and politically, any opposition,” he explained. “By following the evolution of this propaganda in the most prestigious scholarly journal in the world, [CFR mouthpiece] Foreign Affairs, anyone can determine years in advance what the future defense and foreign policies of the United States will be.”

CFR Headquarters, New York City

The ultimate goal, Ward warned, is simple. “The main purpose of the Council on Foreign Relations is promoting the disarmament of U.S. sovereignty and national independence, and submergence into an all-powerful one-world government,” he said. “This lust to surrender the sovereignty and independence of the United States is pervasive throughout most of the membership.… In the entire CFR lexicon, there is no term of revulsion carrying a meaning so deep as ‘America First.’”

The subversive agenda to betray U.S. independence and constitutional self-government has been outlined in the CFR’s own propaganda organs. In April 1974, Richard Gardner, former deputy assistant secretary of state, explained the strategy in Foreign Affairs. “In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down,” he wrote. “An end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.” Deception and subversion, then, are the tools.

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