The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Cherylyn Kerley's avatar
Cherylyn Kerley
1d

"He who sits in the heavens laughs;

the Lord holds them in derision." Psalm 2:4

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Libertas's avatar
Libertas
2d

We the People can and will stop it if enough Americans stop being so trusting of politicians.

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