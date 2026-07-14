Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars are being weaponized by the Smithsonian Institution to wage all-out war on American history, values, heritage, and greatness. That is the stunning conclusion of a White House report exposing the tax-funded ideological poison being marketed to Americans, children, and visitors from around the world. But it can be stopped. And for the sake of the nation, it must be.

The July 4, 2026, release of the White House Domestic Policy Council report “Saving America’s Story: How Ideological Capture at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History Erases Our Heritage” delivered a devastating indictment. It revealed how one of America’s most iconic, taxpayer-funded institutions has been captured by radicals. These radicals see U.S. history through the lens of Marxist critical theory to be exploited for political warfare, rather than as a shared inheritance of liberty and achievement.

The 162-page document, issued under President Donald Trump’s March 2025 Executive Order 14253 (“Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History”), documents how the National Museum of American History (NMAH) has abandoned its founding mission. Instead of fostering “informed and honest patriotism,” it advances an activist agenda that divides Americans by race, gender, sexuality, immigration status, and nationality while erasing or even demonizing the principles of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

This is not neutral scholarship, of course. And it is certainly not “history.” As the report makes clear, this is the weaponization of public institutions and tax dollars against the very people who fund them — a deliberate effort to undermine the greatest constitutional republic in human history and replace it with something collectivist and totalitarian. The agenda seems to be to burn down the American system by turning Americans against it, and then “Build Back Better.”

The Report’s Core Indictment

The report concludes that NMAH leadership has adopted “an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a political instrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens.” It explicitly identifies the framework as “institutionalized … intersectional critical theory — an intellectual framework rooted in Marxism that seeks to radically transform society by revealing and challenging alleged ‘overlapping systems of oppression.’”

Smithsonian National Museum of American History Director Anthea Hartig has described history itself as “a prime tool of social justice.” The museum’s mission was rewritten to drop references to the “infinite richness” of American history and to escape anything resembling an “America First” mentality. The result: a national museum that refuses to affirm the exceptional courage and heritage of the American people and instead frames the nation’s story as one of “regret, tragedy, and shame.”

Erasing the Founders and the Founding

Perhaps the most shocking revelation is what visitors will not find. There are no major exhibits dedicated to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, the Continental Congress, the American Revolution, the Christian history that produced the U.S. Constitution, or the core principles of ordered liberty. The 250th anniversary of the Founding has been “problematized,” with programming emphasizing “gaps” and shifting away from any “Anglo-centric” focus. Flag Day and Independence Day events were notably absent in 2025-2026.

Exhibits that do touch the founding era selectively quote documents while omitting natural rights, God-given liberties, separation of powers, and the civic virtues required to sustain a republic. Christianity is portrayed primarily as a tool of conquest rather than a wellspring of abolitionism, individual liberty, economic prosperity, God-given human rights, and constitutional order. The 1619 Project’s false reframing of America as founded on slavery and genocide is openly embraced by leadership.

Nikole Sheri Hannah-Jones, author of the 1619 Project

This is not accidental omission. It is systematic erasure designed to sever Americans from the philosophical and moral foundations of their Republic. It is also dishonest. As in a court of law, not telling the “whole truth” is tantamount to deception. What the Smithsonian is doing is clearly deception — funded coercively by the victims of those lies — on a massive scale.

Exhibits as Vehicles for Division and Indoctrination

The report, which includes over 500 footnotes, details concrete examples of activism masquerading as education:

Partnerships with groups promoting “CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL” and “ABOLISH ICE,” glorifying illegal-immigrant activism.

Transgender exhibits featuring chest binders and even a “crotch harness” while presenting “gender” as “fluid,” specifically targeting the youth.

Pro-abortion responses to Dobbs and anti-Second Amendment content tied to activist groups.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives that treat “objectivity” and “individualism” as “white supremacy culture” and prioritize non-U.S. residents, non-English speakers, and gender-nonconforming individuals over traditional American demographics.

A “Collections Plan” that explicitly seeks to “challenge traditionally exclusionary historical narratives” by collecting from “underrepresented communities” in a spirit of ideological collaboration.

One didactic even states there is “no single American culture, language, or narrative” — a direct assault on E Pluribus Unum and the idea of a unified people under a common Constitution. Taken together, the Smithsonian’s exhibits and claims reflect a coherent worldview that views the American experiment as inherently oppressive and in need of radical transformation through “restorative justice” and “decolonization.”

Tax Dollars Weaponized Against Taxpayers

The Smithsonian receives more than $1 billion in federal appropriations annually — over 60 percent of its budget. Yet under current leadership, it prioritizes programming that tells Americans their country is irredeemably racist, sexist, and unjust, the report shows. It promotes narratives that encourage shame and grievance rather than gratitude for the blessings of liberty.

This is the ultimate betrayal: forcing working Americans to subsidize the ideological demolition of their own heritage and the principles that made their prosperity possible. The report correctly notes that the Smithsonian, as a trust instrumentality with significant federal oversight, has fiduciary obligations it is flagrantly violating.

The Broader Marxist Strategy — Mike Gonzalez Sounds the Alarm

Heritage Foundation senior fellow Mike Gonzalez, who wrote a piece for the Washington Examiner about the report, placed the Smithsonian scandal in its proper historical context. National museums exist “to transmit culture and heritage to future generations,” Gonzalez told this writer. “The Smithsonian has done the opposite. It’s there to denigrate American heritage and history especially under present leadership.”

Mike Gonzalez, Heritage Foundation senior fellow

He described the Marxist Left’s long march through the institutions. Having abandoned hopes of violent revolution, they captured culture — museums, education, media, arts — to achieve their goals by other means. “The institutions, starting with the Smithsonian, have taught [Americans] to be ashamed of their heritage and of their history,” he explained. “This is the opposite of what national museums should do.”

Gonzalez warned that this cultural subversion produces real political consequences, including the rise of politicians openly quoting Marx and advocating policies that would dismantle private property and constitutional limits. He called for Congress to hold hearings on the Smithsonian’s massive taxpayer funding and for the Board of Regents — including Vice President J.D. Vance and Chief Justice John Roberts — to fire key leaders. He also urged an end to projects like the planned “Latino Museum,” which he labeled “an incubator of hatred of America, grievances against America.”

This is not hyperbole. When the powerful forces that have captured these key institutions openly teach that the constitutional order is illegitimate and must be “reframed” through lenses of power and oppression, they are laying the groundwork for a post-constitutional, post-republican regime — one based on group identity, equity over equality, and centralized control rather than individual liberty and self-government. Humanity has already seen numerous times over the last century where that leads to.

Media Reaction Reveals the Stakes

Predictably, establishment outlets framed the White House report as dangerous “meddling” and an “escalation” in Trump’s supposed war on “independent” institutions. The Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Atlantic rushed to defend the museum’s leadership and portray the critique as an assault on “scholarship.” Some especially unhinged commentators even threw around the word “censorship.”

In reality, these reactions confirm the capture. When exposing the use of tax dollars to promote divisive ideologies including critical theory, gender ideology, and open-borders activism is portrayed as the real threat, it shows how deeply the ideological rot has penetrated elite institutions.

Of course, the government “education” system has been peddling the same narrative as the Smithsonian. Generations of Americans have had their hearts and minds poisoned by anti-American indoctrination masquerading as “public schooling.” And the consequences are showing. A new poll commissioned by the Cato Institute found that only about half of Americans even know what July 4 celebrates.

Restoring America’s Story

The path forward is clear. Executive Order 14253 directs the removal of improper ideology from Smithsonian properties and prohibits expenditures on exhibits that degrade shared American values or divide citizens by race.

The White House report recommends concrete reforms: restoring exhibits on the Founders and the American Revolution, eliminating the Center for Restorative History and its decolonization agenda, reforming hiring practices that discriminate against traditional Americans, and refocusing the museum on a coherent, unifying, and ennobling national narrative.

President Trump Trump at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Opening, North Dakota

As Gonzalez emphasized, accountability must include congressional oversight of the purse strings. If the Smithsonian will not serve the American people, it should not continue receiving their money. In fact, constitutionally speaking, there is no authority for the federal government to be involved in the museum business in the first place. The Smithsonian’s “science” programs are just as bad, dominated by godless ideology rather than truth.

The battle over the Smithsonian is not merely about one museum. It is about whether the United States will remain a constitutional republic grounded in the self-evident truths of the Founding — or whether it will be transformed, piece by piece, into something unrecognizable and unfree.

Just dealing with the ideological capture of the Smithsonian will not fix the multi-generational assault on U.S. history and America’s constitutional order. Education must also be a key focus of those who hope to restore and preserve the American legacy of liberty, limited government, and Christian civilization.

But the White House report has offered a valuable service by shining a necessary spotlight on the issue. Now the American people must demand that their elected representatives act. Museums such as the Smithsonian’s American history outfit, if they are to exist at all, should tell the American people’s story truthfully — and proudly. The future of America is literally at stake.

Newman spoke with Mike Gonzalez from The Heritage Foundation on The Sentinel Report to break down the significance of this story.