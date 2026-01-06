With the arrest of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro on multiple federal charges, a can of worms has officially been opened. As usual, most of the media is missing (or hiding) the real story.

For decades, Latin America has been a key battlefield in the global communist advance, with Venezuela serving as one of its most strategic footholds.

What began as a Marxist revolution cloaked in populist rhetoric metastasized into a narco-terrorist, Cuban- and Chinese-backed dictatorship that exported and funded chaos, drugs, subversion, and revolution throughout the hemisphere. America is the ultimate prize.

Maduro’s regime, through drug trafficking and theft of oil, was basically the cash cow for the dangerous communist network known as the “São Paulo Forum,” taking over the region like a red tsunami.

Founded in 1990 by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, Luis Inacio “Lula” da Silva (then a community organizer, now “president” of Brazil), the Marxist narco-terror group FARC in Colombia, the Sandinistas in Nicaragua, and others, the goal was always to enslave the region.

We’ve been covering this extensively in The New American, The Epoch Times, and other publications for decades.

Countless nations in Latin America have fallen victim to this network, including Venezuela.

As a puppet regime of Cuba (itself a puppet of the Soviet Union, a regime brought to power and built up by the Deep State), Caracas became a key hub for communist infiltration aimed at undermining liberty, sovereignty, and ultimately the United States itself.

With Cuban help and direction, Venezuela also became the global center for developing tools and technologies to steal elections. There is no doubt that this was on Trump’s mind.

Maduro and Hugo Chavez before him were also deeply involved with Hamas, Hezbollah, the Islamic regime ruling Iran, and other dangerous forces.

As U.S. National Security Council Director of Policy and Planning Rich Higgins warned in 2017, the communist, socialist, Islamist, and globalist alliance seeks to destroy the United States—not just as a nation but as an ideal.

These subversive forces in Latin America have long been backed by the “Deep State” in the United States. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, George Soros, and others have all aided and abetted the Sao Paulo Forum’s machinations, as have operatives within the State Department and the intelligence community.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi hanging out with Maduro while praising Venezuela for its “politics.”

Against that backdrop, President Trump’s “Operation Absolute Resolve” was not merely a military strike or law enforcement operation; it was a frontal challenge to the dangerous global networks that have been tightening their grip on Latin America (and the US) for a generation.

The operation was executed flawlessly. Whether it was wise or constitutional is another question entirely that will be debated for months, if not years.

There were obvious similarities to the capture of Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. Law Professor Nicholas Creel at Georgia College and State University argued that the prosecution should have a slam-dunk case.

“Like Noriega, Mr. Maduro faces federal drug-trafficking charges. Like Noriega, he was captured through military operations conducted without congressional authorization. Like Noriega, he’ll surely argue head-of-state immunity and unlawful seizure,” said Creel. “But unless the courts are willing to upend clear precedent, none of these defenses will save him.”

Across Miami and the Venezuelan diaspora, the 12 million victims of the regime forced to flee their country celebrated Trump’s actions.

But at the United Nations Security Council, the CCP and even some U.S. allies condemned the operation as a violation of “international law.”

It remains to be seen what comes next, as Trump says the U.S. will “run” Venezuela for now.

Venezuelan “Vice President” Delcy Rodriguez claimed Maduro was still president, blasting the “kidnapping” and claiming it had a “Zionist tinge.”

Even some Trump supporters were less than enthusiastic. One key concern: There is certainly no shortage of powerful, dangerous, and subversive criminals on the loose in America who remain free.

But Trump has already indicated that other Latin American criminals in government—especially Colombia’s out-of-control Marxist leader Gustavo Petro, brought to power by Obama, Soros, and friends—could be next.

“President” Petro, a “former” terrorist, recently lost his U.S. visa for publicly telling U.S. troops to disobey President Trump and “stand with humanity” while in New York City for the UN General Assembly.

Analysts and Trump himself suggested that the operation against Maduro also represented a dramatic reassertion of the Monroe Doctrine, the foreign policy articulated by President James Monroe.

It holds that the U.S. government rejects attempts by foreign governments to impose their subversive ideologies, systems, or controls in the Western hemisphere.

For nearly two centuries, that doctrine served as a clear warning that the U.S. government did not approve of foreign empires meddling in or dominating the Americas.

Yet under previous administrations, the regimes ruling Communist China, Russia, Iran, and others were often welcomed into the region — building ports, training security forces, indoctrinating youth, and buying off political elites.

Adding more cause for concern, the cooperation between Latin American communists and domestic terrorists and subversives in the United States has been clear since the 1970s at least.

Indeed, the Weather Underground was working with Cuban intelligence as it bombed the Pentagon, the State Department, the Capitol, and other targets some 5 decades ago. Weather Underground founder Bill Ayers, released on a technicality, went into “education” and then launched Barack Obama’s political career.

According to FBI operative Larry Grathwohl, who infiltrated Ayers’ terrorist group, their goal was to destabilize the U.S. with revolution, invite hostile Communist powers in to occupy swaths of the country, and then “re-educate” Americans in camps. Those who could not be re-educated — they estimated that would be about 25 million — would be exterminated in the camps. See here:

By removing the Maduro regime and placing Venezuela under temporary U.S. administration, Trump sent an unmistakable message: the Western Hemisphere is not open territory for communist and terrorist expansion, and America will no longer tolerate hostile regimes threatening U.S. security just miles from its shores.

Predictably, the same institutions that cheered Marxist revolutions and “Bolivarian socialism” now howl about “imperialism” and “international law.” The “No Kings” movement seems to suddenly love genuine tyrants.

But the deeper question is whether the United States will finally confront the ideological war being waged in its own backyard.

Allowing communist regimes to entrench themselves in Latin America has meant mass migration, destabilization, and the steady erosion of national sovereignty across the region.

If Absolute Resolve signals a renewed commitment to the Monroe Doctrine and a rejection of the failed policy of appeasement, it could mark a turning point—not just for Venezuela, but for the future of the Americas.

Alex Newman broke the entire story down on The Sentinel Report and joined Jim Schneider on Crosstalk Radio to offer a thorough analysis. Watch:

Alex Newman on nationally syndicated Christian radio show “CrossTalk” on VCY Radio Network airing nationwide on 325+ stations.

Also, much of what is now becoming known to the public has been explained by Newman for over 15 years.

One major interview that outlined much of this a few months ago with Greg Hunter gives more background on what is happening. It has gained new life this week:

