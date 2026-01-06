The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Gutierrez's avatar
Thomas Gutierrez
1d

I would like to see something similar happen to the Deep State criminals behind RussiaGate and the stolen 2020 election.... Will we ever see justice?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jenni White/ROPE Report's avatar
Jenni White/ROPE Report
1d

I truly appreciate this very thorough explanation of what is happening in Venezuela. I'm still not sure I'm comfortable with capturing Moduro without Congressional knowledge, but at least the operation makes more sense. The struggle is going to become - even more so than before - do 2 wrongs make a right when one side doesn't play by any kind of rational rules of engagement or systematic ethics? I fear, we'll have no choice but to do more of this kind of thing to prevent endless wars and needless American deaths, but it's still quite Constitutionallly concerning...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture