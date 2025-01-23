The agenda to merge North America under a European Union-style technocratic regime goes back almost a century to the technocracy movement at Columbia University, but it may be getting new life as subversive forces in the U.S. government scheme to move the agenda forward, explains Technocracy expert Patrick Wood in this episode of Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Wood, one of the leading experts on the movement, also connects the it to transhumanism. He calls on Americans to pay attention, get active, and get right with God.

