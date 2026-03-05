The Liberty Sentinel

What if? What if there was a segment of society that made a tacit agreement that the poor needed to be "managed" by those who deemed themselves worthy of ruling over other people's lives and their children's lives without their consent. What if, those individuals were positioned into places of political public trust like School principals, CPS workers and Sheriff's deputy's? What if what is apparently an overt act of war is cloaked in the language of caring and compassion and those persecuting/prosecuting the war will do so citing immunity with impunity; (Police, Judges, Lawyers an experts of many stripes). A collective organized criminal organization posing as local municipalities openly persecuting/prosecuting the poor and downtrodden with their acts of pretended legislation and pretended offenses which they pawn off as "Policy"? What if a mob knows that under "Color of Law" that many parents and their children will be part of the booty of their piracy and they invert their personal prejudices by blaming and criminalizing their victims? What if there was no logical reason for my only son to be orphaned than human perfidy, avarice and pride of the so called upper classes of said society? What if there are no Constitutions, trust, treaty's or contracts that will protect the people against the pre meditated force and fraud that is foisted upon those family's who find themselves in the uncharted waters of lawfare? What if none of the original accusers/attackers ever had to testify in courts as pertaining to their own conduct because it was all intentionally obfuscated by gaslighting public pretenders and Satanic eugenicist Judges?

