Although most public attention has centered on Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific sexual abuse and trafficking of minors, his activities extended far beyond those crimes. He was also deeply involved in advanced scientific fields such as artificial intelligence, genetics, DNA research, and directed evolution.

Beneath the surface lies significant evidence pointing to a covert eugenics agenda aimed at reshaping and controlling humanity at the genetic level. Epstein was working with prominent scientists and academics at elite institutions—Harvard, ASU, UCLA, MIT, and more—in the United States and around the world.

At its core, the project appears to have revolved around concepts known as “directed evolution” and “transhumanism.” His strong support and involvement in gene editing and his exploitation of victims in a forced breeding program both shed light on what was going on.

Epstein reportedly hoped to influence or “enhance” the human species, even exploring the idea of seeding his own DNA widely through reproduction. The extent to which any of these ambitions progressed remains unknown, but the information already available is shocking and damning—and hardly anyone is talking about it.

The Deep State pervert and his network also intersected with the “pandemic preparedness” and biosecurity sector. He maintained unusually close relationships with several key individuals such as Bill Gates and institutions like the World Economic Forum and the World Heath Organization involved in planning for global pandemic responses prior to COVID-19.

In this episode of Behind The Deep State for The New American magazine (also broadcast by VCY TV), journalist Alex Newman examines Epstein’s connections to transhumanist schemes, his relationships with leading scientists and academic institutions, and his ties to the growing pandemic-preparedness industry. What he finds will shock you to the core.

You can watch part I and part II of this series on Epstein here and here.

