What Was Epstein REALLY Up To? Eugenics, Transhumanism & 'Directed Evolution'
Sex trafficking and pedophilia were key elements of Epstein's world, but eugenics, creating "designer babies," transhumanism, and a diabolical scientific agenda lurked below the surface.
Although most public attention has centered on Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific sexual abuse and trafficking of minors, his activities extended far beyond those crimes. He was also deeply involved in advanced scientific fields such as artificial intelligence, genetics, DNA research, and directed evolution.
Beneath the surface lies significant evidence pointing to a covert eugenics agenda aimed at reshaping and controlling humanity at the genetic level. Epstein was working with prominent scientists and academics at elite institutions—Harvard, ASU, UCLA, MIT, and more—in the United States and around the world.
At its core, the project appears to have revolved around concepts known as “directed evolution” and “transhumanism.” His strong support and involvement in gene editing and his exploitation of victims in a forced breeding program both shed light on what was going on.
Epstein reportedly hoped to influence or “enhance” the human species, even exploring the idea of seeding his own DNA widely through reproduction. The extent to which any of these ambitions progressed remains unknown, but the information already available is shocking and damning—and hardly anyone is talking about it.
The Deep State pervert and his network also intersected with the “pandemic preparedness” and biosecurity sector. He maintained unusually close relationships with several key individuals such as Bill Gates and institutions like the World Economic Forum and the World Heath Organization involved in planning for global pandemic responses prior to COVID-19.
In this episode of Behind The Deep State for The New American magazine (also broadcast by VCY TV), journalist Alex Newman examines Epstein’s connections to transhumanist schemes, his relationships with leading scientists and academic institutions, and his ties to the growing pandemic-preparedness industry. What he finds will shock you to the core.
You can watch part I and part II of this series on Epstein here and here.
Did you know 37% of children will be involved with a Child Protective Services investigation by the time they turn 18? And over 83% of these children were determined not to be victims of child abuse or neglect. Yet even for innocent families, these investigations are traumatic.
By joining Heritage Defense, you can get peace of mind knowing that you can call 24/7 and immediately have an experienced attorney ready to fight to protect your home, your children, and your parental rights.
Videos
Christian Wins HUGE Lawsuit Against State University
Conversations That Matter
March 3, 2026
U.S. Begins War on Iran: What Comes Next?
The Sentinel Report
March 2, 2026
Woke & Weaponized: Exposing the Spiritual War on Education
Take FiVe
March 1, 2026
Battle Behind the Headlines: Epstein, War, and Spiritual Warfare
Freedom Train International
March 1, 2026
Homeschooling’s Trojan Horse? Understanding School Choice and Vouchers
Colorado Homeschool Podcast
March 1, 2026
Why the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Is About More Than a Salacious Island
The Christian Worldview
February 28, 2026
You, God and Politics | Alex Newman (Part One) | Ep. 1
Renew His World Podcast
February 27, 2026
“Who Is “They”? Global Power, Faith, and Resistance | Alex Newman (Part 2) | Ep. 2
Renew His World Podcast
February 27, 2026
SEL 101: The History of SEL with Alex Newman
Moms 4 Liberty University
February 27, 2026
Epstein Files EXPOSED: Child Breeding Programs, Genetic Godhood & Satanic Elite
Christian White Podcast
February 26, 2026
Articles
“Australian Officials Target Homeschooling Amid Global Assault” By Alex Newman
“Republican Educator in Deep-Red Utah Raises Alarm About State’s Public Schools” By Alex Newman
“Shooting, Stabbing, and Wrong-Way Trucking” - By John and Andy Schlafly
“The Tyranny of Compulsory Education” - By Kerry Morgan
What if? What if there was a segment of society that made a tacit agreement that the poor needed to be "managed" by those who deemed themselves worthy of ruling over other people's lives and their children's lives without their consent. What if, those individuals were positioned into places of political public trust like School principals, CPS workers and Sheriff's deputy's? What if what is apparently an overt act of war is cloaked in the language of caring and compassion and those persecuting/prosecuting the war will do so citing immunity with impunity; (Police, Judges, Lawyers an experts of many stripes). A collective organized criminal organization posing as local municipalities openly persecuting/prosecuting the poor and downtrodden with their acts of pretended legislation and pretended offenses which they pawn off as "Policy"? What if a mob knows that under "Color of Law" that many parents and their children will be part of the booty of their piracy and they invert their personal prejudices by blaming and criminalizing their victims? What if there was no logical reason for my only son to be orphaned than human perfidy, avarice and pride of the so called upper classes of said society? What if there are no Constitutions, trust, treaty's or contracts that will protect the people against the pre meditated force and fraud that is foisted upon those family's who find themselves in the uncharted waters of lawfare? What if none of the original accusers/attackers ever had to testify in courts as pertaining to their own conduct because it was all intentionally obfuscated by gaslighting public pretenders and Satanic eugenicist Judges?