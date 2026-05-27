What They’re NOT Telling You About COVID, Climate & America

In this packed special Memorial Day episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

Memorial Day: What it really means.

1976 ad for Coca-Cola shows what analysts described as a "foreign country" compared to what we have today.

Sen. Rand Paul just delivered an urgent call for Covid justice:

“Government secrecy cannot become government impunity.”

CIA whistleblower gives key testimony before Congress on the Covid-19 scandal.

Sen. Ron Johnson slammed the Deep State and fake media, asking, “Who is running the Deep State?”

Rep. Thomas Massie’s electoral defeat. What does it mean for MAGA and America? Is Massie really “anti-Israel” as some critics claim?

Former CIA boss John Brennan admits there is a “Legion” of Deep State operatives in the DOJ and CIA resisting Trump’s orders.

The latest developments in the UN-driven climate agenda as the UN General Assembly adopts a measure claiming ALL governments must fight CO2 emissions.

And much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

This week, we honor the patriots who sacrificed their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor for America’s liberty. In this special Memorial Day edition of The Sentinel Report, we examine why preserving freedom requires truth, vigilance, and education and why you must get involved.

In the news, Alex Newman covers the Senate’s bombshell COVID-19 special hearing, Rep. Thomas Massie’s election defeat and its implications for the MAGA movement, and the latest developments in the UN-driven climate agenda.

Later, Col. Chris Wyatt (Ret.), one of the top Africa experts in the U.S. military, joins us in the studio to challenge media narratives surrounding Afrikaner refugees arriving in the United States. Basically, the media is lying about the program, the Afrikaners, the situation in South Africa, and more.

We also speak with program director Ariel Kraft with “Don't Go Alone” about Christians’ responsibilities, the absolute crisis as foster children age out of the system, and how listeners can make a real difference in the life of a desperate young person.

The headlines may be troubling, but there is still hope—and solutions.

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A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

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Classical Conversation’s home education program covers K-4 to college credit and includes college degree opportunities for parents, as well. The organization believes YOU are the best educator for your student, and works to make the homeschool journey incredible.

Not only does Classical Conversations provide you with a consistent roadmap that you can follow at your own pace, they also connect you with a local homeschool community group. This provides accountability and the support of knowing you are not in this journey alone. Learn more by clicking the banner above.