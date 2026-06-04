The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Thomas Gutierrez's avatar
Thomas Gutierrez
9h

Great interview! Thank you for sharing. I will look into this Citizens Defending Freedom more. I just wish we knew how to wake more Christians and conservatives up so we could move beyond whining about the effects and start doing something useful. Maybe God is the only one who can help us now?

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Marianne Schmidt's avatar
Marianne Schmidt
8h

God bless you Alex!

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