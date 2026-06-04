There is a global plan to control your children, your country, your money, your church, and every area of your life. And there are powerful forces behind this plan.

Often referred to as the “Deep State,” the “Insiders,” or simply as “Them,” power hungry evildoers untethered from Christian morality are working, right now, to destroy Christianity and the Western Civilization, formerly known as Christendom.

Defeating this agenda is a tall order, and will never happen without God’s help. But the first step is knowing the truth.

In this episode of The Defending Freedom Show, Citizens Defending Freedom CEO Colby Wiltse sits down with award-winning journalist and author Alex Newman to discuss the global agenda coming through the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, the transhumanist movement, public education, and much more.

First and foremost: This is the spiritual battle shaping our world. Yes, it has political, economic, educational, cultural, and environmental dimensions. But at its core, this is a battle against what the Bible calls “spiritual wickedness in the heavenly places.”

Alex breaks down what he has seen firsthand inside global institutions, why he believes these agendas are not just political but spiritual, and what Christians can do to protect their families, disciple their children, and stand firm in their communities.

🎥 Videos

Mass Migration: Plot to Destroy America and Europe

The Truth with Tom Hughes

June 1, 2026

FL Governor Candidates Face Tough Questions From Alex Newman on COVID, Constitution, Parental Rights

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How The ‘Uniparty’ Plays Both Sides

Behind The Deep State

June 1, 2026

U.S. Debt Crosses Dangerous Threshold As States Push to Axe Property Tax

The Sentinel Report

June 1, 2026

FL County Adopts ‘Bill of Rights Ordinance’ to Nullify Unconstitutional Power Grabs

The Sentinel Report

May 28, 2026

U.S. Foreign Intervention: Manufacturing Enemies for Global Control

Behind The Deep State

May 27, 2026

🖊️ Articles

“Constitutional Sheriffs Key to Preserving Law, Order, and Liberty” - By Alex Newman

“Little-Known Utah Agency Runs Wild” - By Vince Adams

“Canada is Dead: Top 20 reasons why I’m leaving permanently” - By Dan Fournier

“College Crisis Caused by Judicial Activism” - By John and Andy Schlafly

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