What They Don't Want You to Know About Agenda 2030, Globalism, and God
Alex goes deep into the UN, WHO, public education, transhumanism, and the battle we face with Citizens Defending Freedom. Most importantly: ideas on how everyone can join the fight against evil.
There is a global plan to control your children, your country, your money, your church, and every area of your life. And there are powerful forces behind this plan.
Often referred to as the “Deep State,” the “Insiders,” or simply as “Them,” power hungry evildoers untethered from Christian morality are working, right now, to destroy Christianity and the Western Civilization, formerly known as Christendom.
Defeating this agenda is a tall order, and will never happen without God’s help. But the first step is knowing the truth.
In this episode of The Defending Freedom Show, Citizens Defending Freedom CEO Colby Wiltse sits down with award-winning journalist and author Alex Newman to discuss the global agenda coming through the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, the transhumanist movement, public education, and much more.
First and foremost: This is the spiritual battle shaping our world. Yes, it has political, economic, educational, cultural, and environmental dimensions. But at its core, this is a battle against what the Bible calls “spiritual wickedness in the heavenly places.”
Alex breaks down what he has seen firsthand inside global institutions, why he believes these agendas are not just political but spiritual, and what Christians can do to protect their families, disciple their children, and stand firm in their communities.
🎥 Videos
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🖊️ Articles
“Constitutional Sheriffs Key to Preserving Law, Order, and Liberty” - By Alex Newman
“Little-Known Utah Agency Runs Wild” - By Vince Adams
“Canada is Dead: Top 20 reasons why I’m leaving permanently” - By Dan Fournier
“College Crisis Caused by Judicial Activism” - By John and Andy Schlafly
Great interview! Thank you for sharing. I will look into this Citizens Defending Freedom more. I just wish we knew how to wake more Christians and conservatives up so we could move beyond whining about the effects and start doing something useful. Maybe God is the only one who can help us now?
God bless you Alex!