As Americans gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, the remarkable Christian history behind this cherished holiday is increasingly under assault. But as historian and bestselling author Bill Federer explained in an interview on The Sentinel Report, the story of Thanksgiving is about far more than Pilgrims sharing a meal with Indians. It is a story of religious persecution, faith in Almighty God, Divine Providence, a desire to create a Christian culture, and the birth of American self-government.

Fleeing tyranny and persecution in England, the Pilgrims eventually crossed the Atlantic with the desire to create a Christian society in the New World, far from the tyranny of Europe. Their historic Mayflower Compact, adopted in 1620, established a framework for government based on covenant rather than the arbitrary decrees of kings. As Federer explained, this revolutionary principle helped lay the groundwork for the American system of constitutional self-government and placed God at the center.

Indeed, the very opening of the Mayflower Compact makes God’s authority and the Pilgrims’ Christian mission clear: “In the name of God, Amen. We whose names are signed below are the loyal subjects of our revered sovereign lord King James, by the grace of God king of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, and defender of the faith, and so on. We have undertaken a voyage to plant the first colony in the northern parts of Virginia, for the glory of God, the advancement of the Christian faith, and the honor of our king and country.”

In the fall of 1621, after a brutal first winter that left many dead, the Pilgrims celebrated their harvest with the Wampanoag, including their leader Massasoit. Two years later, when a prolonged drought threatened their crops, the people of Plymouth set aside a day to humble themselves and pray. When gentle rain came and revived the crops, they appointed a day of thanksgiving to praise God for answering their prayers.

The Christian foundations of Thanksgiving were unmistakable to America’s Founding Fathers, too. In fact, on November 1, 1777, while the War for Independence was still raging, the Continental Congress issued what is widely recognized as America’s first national Thanksgiving proclamation. Calling it the “indispensable Duty of all Men to adore the superintending Providence of Almighty God,” Congress urged Americans to set aside December 18 for “SOLEMN THANKSGIVING and PRAISE.”

The proclamation went far beyond generic expressions of gratitude. It explicitly called on Americans to confess their sins and seek forgiveness from God “through the Merits of JESUS CHRIST,” while praying for divine assistance in securing the blessings of “INDEPENDENCE and PEACE.” Congress even asked God to bless America’s schools and seminaries in cultivating “the Principles of true Liberty, Virtue and Piety.”

In his first year as president, George Washington set aside November 26, 1789, as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer at the request of Congress. He proclaimed that “it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will,” and to thank Him for His blessings and humbly ask for His protection and favor.

Washington called on Americans to thank God for His mercies during the War for Independence, for the civil and religious liberty they enjoyed, and for the opportunity to establish their new constitutional government in peace. He also urged them to ask God to forgive the nation’s sins. Americans in 2026 would do well to re-read and consider this extraordinary document from one of history’s most extraordinary men.

These historical facts stand in stark contrast to the increasingly hostile portrayals of America’s Christian heritage being promoted in government-school classrooms and popular culture. As Federer warned during the interview, the systematic demonization of America’s founders and the Pilgrims threatens to sever future generations from the principles that made American liberty possible. We cannot allow that to happen on our watch.

The Pilgrims’ commitment to biblical principles and self-government represented a dramatic departure from the prevailing political systems of their time. Back then, as throughout virtually all human history, monarchs exercised sweeping authority over their subjects and the state was viewed as supreme. Christian self-government was essentially outlawed. This has been the norm worldwide.

The legacy of the pilgrims and other Christian settlers in North America would help shape a nation founded on the revolutionary proposition that government derives its legitimate powers from the consent of the governed. Even more importantly, perhaps, is the biblical notion that rights come from the Creator, not a human king or earthly authority.

This Thanksgiving, even with all the chaos and turmoil, Americans have much to be grateful for. Among other things, Americans and people blessed by the influence of the United States should be thankful for the extraordinary inheritance of faith and freedom passed down through generations. Gratitude also requires remembering where those blessings came from and renewing our resolve to defend them.

As Americans enjoy Thanksgiving celebrations and turkey, they would do well to revisit the words of the nation’s founders, remember the sacrifices of the Pilgrims, and reinvigorate our commitment to preserving the Christian principles and God-given liberties that helped make America exceptional.

As we join together with family and friends, Scripture tells us where to begin: “Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name!” (Psalm 100:4). And for those coming to the table after a hard year, Paul’s words are especially fitting: “give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

Especially on Thanksgiving, the Word of God and the words and actions of our Christian forefathers should remind us whom we have to thank for the blessings of liberty. Before we pass the plates, let us take a moment to thank the Lord by name for the mercies we’ve seen this year and for His steadfast love through it all.

In the Newman home, every Thanksgiving, we always make sure to spend some extra time in the Bible. Psalm 100 is a short, joyful psalm to read aloud at the Thanksgiving table. Deuteronomy 8 features a powerful warning from Moses to Israel about how prosperity can cause people to forget the Lord. It’s a fitting chapter for a day when we pause to remember who provided what we have.

Another chapter worth reading is Luke 17. In it, Jesus heals ten lepers. But incredibly, only one returns to give thanks. The story in verses 11–19 is especially good for reading with family and friends on this very special Holiday. Let’s be sure to always remember to thank God for His blessings, including the many that we take for granted.

While Christians everywhere are commanded to give thanks always, Thanksgiving as we know it today has become a uniquely American Holiday — quite appropriate considering how Americans have been so uniquely blessed over centuries. Consider reading the 1777 Continental Congress’ first National Thanksgiving Proclamation, or President George Washington’s powerful proclamation from 1789, too.

On this special day, know that we are grateful to God for you, too — especially our paid subscribers who make our work possible. Keep fighting the good fight, and let us know how we can better serve you. From the entire Liberty Sentinel team, we wish you and yours a very blessed Thanksgiving!

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