Was Assassinating Trump Deep State "Plan C"?
While we don't yet know what fully happened, the fact that the fake media narrative is ridiculous should be obvious. So what really happened?
After attempting to take out Donald J. Trump’s character in 2016, the media failed. After trying to legally assassinate Donald J. Trump in court, the corrupt justice system failed. And now, in a terrifyingly close call, an assassin tried to literally kill Donald J. Trump, but he failed.
It begs the question: Was assassinating Trump the Deep State’s "plan C"? This was exactly what longtime Trump friend and confidante Roger Stone told Alex Newman would happen less than a year into Trump’s first term.
In 2018, Newman interviewed Stone, the iconic political consultant who worked on the campaigns of Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Donald Trump, and many other leading political figures over a period of decades. Stone predicted that the Deep State’s “plan C” was to assassinate Trump. He was correct on so much else.
Here is an excerpt from that article:
The Deep State’s “Plan A,” Stone said, is the imploding “investigation” into alleged “Russian collusion” by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. If and when that fails, which Stone suggested was likely, the establishment would move to “Plan B.” In essence, that plot would involve trying to get a majority of Trump’s cabinet to declare him unfit for office. This would allow Trump to be removed under the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment — another scheme Stone said would probably flop. Last but not least, though, if all else fails, Stone warned of “Plan C”: Killing the president.
Attempted Trump Assassination Stinks of Conspiracy
By LibertySentinel.org chief of operations Andrew Muller
As more information comes out about the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, the case for conspiracy is becoming more plausible.
Logically, it is hard to imagine that the 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had no known formal training, could outsmart the Secret Service and their decades of systems, plans, and practices that have one precise goal: protect the body of the president of the United States and other VIPs.
However, considering the significant–many would argue intentional–breaking of protocols by the Secret Service during the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, conspiracy at the highest levels cannot be ruled out.
Nicely sums up what we know SO FAR. If that Cheatle woman had an ounce of integrity she would have resigned Sunday. Any decent person would. Ditto the head of that SS detail. But we all know that integrity is the last thing the Biden administration requires of its appointees.
Excellent story full of facts! My gut is telling me something nefarious is going on here. I thought this from the beginning when I heard the shooter was 20 years old and on the roof across from Trump. Too many things don't make sense. It's either a staggering degree of incompetence by the Secret Service or they set up Trump to be killed. I do not trust the SS under Biden. I also fear some of Trump's own people may be compromised.