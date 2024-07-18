After attempting to take out Donald J. Trump’s character in 2016, the media failed. After trying to legally assassinate Donald J. Trump in court, the corrupt justice system failed. And now, in a terrifyingly close call, an assassin tried to literally kill Donald J. Trump, but he failed.

It begs the question: Was assassinating Trump the Deep State’s "plan C"? This was exactly what longtime Trump friend and confidante Roger Stone told Alex Newman would happen less than a year into Trump’s first term.

In 2018, Newman interviewed Stone, the iconic political consultant who worked on the campaigns of Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Donald Trump, and many other leading political figures over a period of decades. Stone predicted that the Deep State’s “plan C” was to assassinate Trump. He was correct on so much else.

Here is an excerpt from that article:

Attempted Trump Assassination Stinks of Conspiracy

By LibertySentinel.org chief of operations Andrew Muller

As more information comes out about the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, the case for conspiracy is becoming more plausible.

Logically, it is hard to imagine that the 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had no known formal training, could outsmart the Secret Service and their decades of systems, plans, and practices that have one precise goal: protect the body of the president of the United States and other VIPs.

However, considering the significant–many would argue intentional–breaking of protocols by the Secret Service during the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, conspiracy at the highest levels cannot be ruled out.

